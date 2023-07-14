A video of two sisters busting some serious dance moves has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows the twin sisters shaking their lower bodies with great skill

The Barcardi dance challenge won over scores of netizens who showered the dancing duo with praise

The Bacardi Dance Challenge, a dance craze that involves showing off your moves to amapiano music, has gone viral on social media.

A set of twins set TikTok ablaze with their fire dance moves in a now-viral Tikok video.

Mzansi was awestruck by two sisters smashing the Barcardi dance challenge. Image: @mimi_womdantso/TikTok

Viral TikTok video talented shows sisters deomstrate Bacardi moves

The vibey twins shared a video of themselves sporty cheeky denim shorts and demonstrating the trendy Barcardi dance challenge which involves a whole lot of booty shaking and gyrating of the hips to the faced-paced beat.

According to Meaww, the music, which is said to be originated in the mid-2010s, features catchy and consistent beats, which surely make you want to shake a leg. However, the challenge does not include just any random move but very specific hip movements.

Watch the video below:

South Africans show Barcard dancing twins love

Mzansi netizens were pleasantly entertained by the twins' performance and responded with positive comments showing the dancing duo love. Others couldn't believe just how good their him movements were.

Ziboniso Effoct responded:

"Pearl Thusi ungenzani."

Nobuhle Myeza85 reacted:

"Ngicela ningifundisa phela."

Kea_Ntlako commented:

"Bathong lona! ❤️."

mpumie150 replied:

"Mina nesishwapha ngeke ngilunge la."

Mathabo Tsoeu️‍ said:

"Ma 80s 90s, this ain't for us. Let's just admire in peace ."

wezzy016 wrote:

"Now this real the Barcadi."

Madam CEO said:

"So the plan is to get black shorts and white socks. Bet gimme a few."

