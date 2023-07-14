A petrol station employee's dance moves trended on socials, bringing a feeling of nostalgia to many who were watching

The talented performer moved very effortlessly and revived an old-school dance which many remembered from high school

Netizens called for the return of the dance moves and warned him not to make it lit in front of petrol tanks

A young man made sure his name was remembered for reviving the Sjebha. Image: @sihle_nkocy

Source: TikTok

A petrol attendant's flaming hot dance moves on a Tiktok video revived the classic Sjebha dance style that was a groove step.

Groovists instantly remembered when they fell in love with Groove and hailed this guy a legend for his throwback of note.

TikTokker revives Sjebha dance with viral video

The young man, @sihle_nkocy, blazed the floor with his execution of Sjebha, and netizens warned him not to overdo it because he might burn the petrol station down with his fire moves.

His videos went viral, gathering 288K views, 39K likes, and a lot of love from the nation.

The Sjebha dance was a dance move that was popularised in the early 2010s.

The dance move incorporates energetic footwork and acrobatic twists and turns, similar to the Pantsula dance.

Anyone in school in that era fondly remembers after-school dance sessions between crews competing to see who executed Sjebha with precision.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi is nostalgic because of the TikTok video

Netizens in the comment gave him his flowers for executing Sjebha and applauded his style.

Neosmk believes that the petrol attendant used to make it lit in high school.

"This one used to open circles to dance."

Thabile De Gracia190 stanned his vibe.

"Can we go out? I'll pay for everything."

Asandabright63 recognised his game.

"Talent is what we are born with la eMzansi."

Vhuthu called it an excellent video.

"The dancer in me wanted to come out."

Determination Chauke called for a Sjebhe revival.

"Yes, guys. Just like that. Let's bring Sjebha back."

MrKev.21 issued a Hazard warning.

"Fire moves next to petrol is forbidden."

