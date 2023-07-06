In a TikTok video, an electrifying display of energy and excitement as school children gather in a circle and break into spontaneous dance

One boy captures everyone's attention when he steps into the centre of the circle and unleashes his best sjebha dance moves

Mzansi is mesmerised by the schoolchildren and are reminded of their days when they were in high school

A video shows a boy jumping into a dance circle and unleashing the captivating "sjebha" dance, igniting the crowd of schoolkids into a state of pure euphoria. Source: @vibbrainium

Source: TikTok

In an exciting dance-off TikTok video that has taken social media by storm, we are treated to an incredible display of energy and enthusiasm as a group of schoolchildren unleash their inner dance stars.

The video showcases a pure moment of joy and excitement as pupils form a circle, taking turns to show off their best dance moves while hyping each other up.

In the video post by @vibbrainium, one particular boy who's wearing a white T-shirt and white gloves steals the spotlight as he steps into the circle. He unleashes the popular "sjebha" dance with confidence, making the crowd of schoolkids go into a frenzy of excitement.

This boy's skilful movements capture the energy in the air as the school children cheer, scream and go absolutely wild in support of their talented peer. The sjebha dance has become a big trend in South Africa with its energetic footwork and infectious energy.

Peeps on TikTok couldn't help but compliment the boy who killed the sjebha dance and also shared how seeing the children dance reminded them of their days back in high school.

@Pie said:

"Sjebha over anything and anyone bafo."

@Blue Dlamini commented:

"I won’t lie, the first dude gave you the best quick start, I wish he got enough time. He killed it, that was his intro."

@IGWEBU DYCHMEN MANUFACTUREs mentioned:

"SA and dance moves, love it."

@Melissa Mhlanga855 added:

"I used to crush on guys that dance like that in school, please take me, baby."

@Makhosazana said:

"Being able to do the sjepha is a huge flex, I don't care what anyone says."

@SizweMona reminisced:

"I just got reminded of my schooling days."

@3zzay_boy exclaimed:

"Come to Witbank, you will see real sjebha!"

@ Hlabangane said:

"They took me back to my high school years."

@jenifa added:

"I just love what this guy with gloves did to the beats."

Source: Briefly News