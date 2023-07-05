In a captivating TikTok video that has taken the internet by storm, a talented little girl showcases her dance prowess

The young girl takes on the very popular Umnike challenge with unrivalled enthusiasm

As she effortlessly grooves to the rhythm, netizens become more and more impressed with the girl

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

The sheer talent and passion of a young girl shines through as she takes on the Umnike challenge. Source: @gio_the_tiktok_kidd

Source: TikTok

In a delightful TikTok video that has taken the internet by storm, a little girl steals the show as she fearlessly shows off her dance moves.

Meet the dancing sensation that wowed little SA with her vibey moves

The video features a little girl, Giovanna, with a remarkable dance talent participating in the Umnike Challenge.

With her impeccable dance moves and infectious energy, she captivates viewers and leaves South Africa in awe.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Umnike Challenge has taken social media platforms by storm, a people from all over the world have taken interest in participating in the challenge. In this delightful TikTok video, a young girl takes centre stage.

Little girl’s Umnike challenge video wins hearts across South Africa

Check out the video below:

The little girl’s skilful execution and infectious enthusiasm impressed South Africans. The video that went viral had over 700 000 views. The little girl’s TikTok account is being handled by her aunt. The aunt said the little girl enjoys doing TikTok challenges.

@Lobzza commented:

“This is the kinda makoti I want and hope my son will fulfill my dreams.”

@Noz said:

“I just love the way they nail these moves.”

@user2590862776762 added:

”These kids from todays' moves on point.”

@Wellington Muzungu commented:

“I can't believe she can beat me with this dance.”

@Liyah said:

“I want my future daughter to be like her.”

@LeeLee exclaimed:

“Yes, girl! I’m thirty-something and I’m still doing the two step.”

@louise07074 added:

”I need to learn these moves.”

@Trey Trey 876 said:

“You go baby, you killed it.”

@Daisy Seabrook commented:

“I want to dance like her.”

@nickasolomons said:

”I can't even dance like that...”

@AfroLove.ndl added:

“This girl got skills!”

Honda Getz participates in the Bhebha dance trend

In other news, Briefly News reported on a hilarious video which showcased a car participating in the Bhebha dance trend.

The dance, which is usually popular with women, had people in stitches on the internet when content creator @chadley._.b decided his Honda Getz would take part in Bhebha dance challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News