These young babes are serving flames that some Mzansi citizens can’t even handle. Dancing to amapiano, the girls showed their undeniable talent!

Dancing to amapiano might look easy, but it is not. These young ladies have got it waxed, and people are hella impressed.

TikTok users @megszandchlos dropped another flaming dance video; this time, they grooved to amapiano like it was nothing. Their moves are too slick!

We love their confidence! Take a look at these ladies dancing; their moves are on another level:

South African people clap for the young girls’ lit moves

People flocked to the comment section to hype the young girls’ dance video. They couldn’t get over their confidence and admitted they dance better than most grown people.

Read some of the comments:

Thoby.M said:

“It's the facial expressions for me haike bantwana nayishaya inakhunja.”

londz83 hyped:

“This is Mzansi for really ”

DavenM loved it:

“This is indeed a new whole different generation... they're enjoying life and forget about a whole of things...living life to their fullest ”

Karabo Phago310 admitted:

“They dance better than me!!”

Lelzzz clapped:

“ y’all both really did something here ”

