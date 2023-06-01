A kid did the most to an amapiano beat on the TikTok app and shined bright in the hit viral video

The dancing tot went viral as she danced to a popular sound by Major Keys on the short-form video platform

Online users loved seeing their girl's sense of rhythm as she made up a dance to the amapiano hit

Major Key made a cutie hit the dancefloor. This kid went viral when she did the most to a viral song, Forever Yena.

A kid TikTokker danced to Major Keys' 'Forever Yena' and she nailed it. Image: @bongiweprincess1

Source: TikTok

The video of the adorable girl entertained many people. Seeing the video was a delight to many, and the video got over 130 000 likes.

Adorable child's dancing gets her 1.1M views

One toddler on TikTok @bongiweprincess1 danced her heart out. The child made the adorable dance video below:

TikTok viewers love kid's cute dance to Major Keys

People love to see children dance, especially to amapiano. Netizens were happy to compliment the kid on her moves, and many said they could imagine her dance as a new challenge on the app.

lilwhitecreature commented:

"This is the new dance challenge for this song."

Natasha Tasha applauded:

"Yes Baby the arms together is my new dance moves I swear."

Ph2tebza gushed:

"Leyani you will get her far one day watching out "

Snawo wrote:

"The moves tsa baby girl."

Natasha Tasha

"Yes Baby, the arms together is my new dance moves I swear."

