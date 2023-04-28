A video of a little girl confidently dancing for the camera has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows her doing the 'Bhebha' dance challenge and has gained a lot of traction on TikTok

The child’s rhythm speaks for itself and South African netizens could not help but stan the little ones performance

Thanks to one adorable and enthusiastic baby girl, the trending Bhebha dance challenge can officially be closed.

A video posted on TikTok by Bongiwe Liyana Shange (@bongiweprincess1), shows the child getting up from the floor as she dances to the hit Bhebha by amapiano hitmakers, ShaunMusiq and Ftears.

The girl demonstrated the vibey dance with ease, great skill and just the right amount of attitude in the short clip that attracted tons of admiration online.

Check out the cute babe doing her thing:

SA peeps deem baby girl’s Bhebha dance challenge a win

SA netizens couldn’t deny the little girl’s natural commanding presence and cool moves, as they took to the comments to show her love.

Temosho asked:

“Can I have her please?”

Lubabalo Christopher reacted:

“Igroovist ezokhula lah.”

Hlengi Nathi commented:

“Ngyamthanda shem.”

dum9sani0 wrote:

“Kwenzakalani ngezandla.”

Godide KamaZwide Sph replied:

“This girl.”

Akhonakhwaphunaha wrote:

“Gogo Skhotheni, hay boh ngane yakho ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

maqwabe23♥️ replied:

“Uze uyazi, bheka emunva ubabes.”

