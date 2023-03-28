A one-year-old baby caught Mzansi's attention with his wobbly amapiano dance moves and went viral

The adorable baby could barely stand and risked falling when he heard his favourite song ZoTata playing

Netizens gave the little boy rave reviews in the comments section and said he was a true South African

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A baby did an amapiano dance and went viral. Image: @missminadaily

Source: TikTok

A little boy went viral after he proved that he could dance even though he couldn't walk yet. The baby got excited by the ZoTata song by EeQue, Justin99, and PCee and unleashed fire moves.

Baby impresses Mzansi with his dance talent

His video, posted by @missminadaily, was a success on TikTok and gathered more than 433 000 views 39 000 likes. People could not get enough of the baby's off-balance amapiano dance and loved that he was pointing his finger while shaking his tiny body.

Watch the TikTok video on the wobbly dance below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

SA TikTokkers rate baby's amapiano moves

People joked that the little one was a future groovist and shared other hilarious reactions in the comments.

@NomkhubulwanKhoza said:

"The pointing is necessary."

@simza1988 stated:

"Not the balance sabotaging him."

@Nella posted:

"Only if he could pull the 'ayoba yoba' sound."

@user8126399492545 wrote:

"Are you sure he wasn't in this world before? He looks like he can relate to the song."

@Rabbiaamandasalema added:

"He knows that he must point a finger."

@motsoic mentioned:

"He understands the assignment. He does it better than me."

@Makhutjisha said:

"His second time on earth and he was a groovist before."

@Boulevard commented:

"I can tell that he is a South African, it starts at a tender age."

@Vee posted:

"Our babies are adults, they are just keeping it a secret from us because they want us to buy stuff for them."

@tickyfab suggested:

"I think adults need to leave dancing to babies now."

Video of cute chubby baby makes people warm and fuzzy, gets 7.8M views: "Bet rolls smell like baby powder"

In another story, Briefly News reported that babies don't have to do much to get people's attention and soak up all the love by being stinking cute.

One Mzansi little girl is a trending topic, and her video made people want to squeeze her cheeks and smell her baby rolls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News