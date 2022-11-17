One awesome TikTok dancer had her man controlling her moves subtly in the background

The inspiring interracial couple dropped the clip on TikTok, showing their undeniably lit moves

People just loved how chilled the man in the back was as if he was not doing it on purpose

Dancing to a lit amapiano track, one lady was being controlled by her man who was making body gestures in the background which complimented her moves perfectly.

TikTok @mashacmoi had her bae in on an awesome TikTok video that had people standing and clapping in awe. Image: TikTok / @mashacmoi

TikTok is the home for vibey dance videos, however, it is the ones with little twists that really get the people going. Just like this one.

@mashacmoi, a dancer and TokTok user, shared a clip of her busting some impressive moves to an amapiano track while her man sat in the back controlling her with body gestures.

He made it seem as if his hands and feet were directing her, it is pretty cool – he clearly knew her routine!

Social media users love the guy in the background of the dance clip

While the woman can dance, her man won the hearts of viewers in this clip. They love how chill he was but yet so precise. Pure genius!

Take a look at some of the hype:

@Giovanni said:

“Background Dancer with his hand, awesome”

@maya said:

“Boss at the back nailed it without stress.”

@YvannahIsAbundance said:

“Not the puppet master controlling in the background! genius LOVE this.”

@J.. said:

“The hand movements made it even better!”

@I’m/him said:

“Most satisfying video I’ve seen in a long time.”

@Queen Liz657 said:

“The way he wasn't even looking at her and controlling her at the same time wow”

