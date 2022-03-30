A good looking couple recently posted a video of themselves dancing together on their TikTok account

In the clip, the man guides his bae through the routine step by step, to which they both move to the Afrobeat tune

The two evidently had fun recording the routine and Mzansi peeps could not help but respond with cute comments

A good-looking bi-racial couple took to social media to share a cute video of themselves dancing, winning over the love of many SA online users.

A video of a couple dancing together to Afrobeats had online users entertained. Image: @yoofiandjane/TikTok

They shared the video on the couple’s TikTok account with the handle @yoofiandjane, which shows the man giving her dance instructions using a funny voiceover. He guides his bae through the routine step by step, to which they both move to the Afrobeat tune.

Afrobeats (not to be confused with Afrobeat or Afroswing), also known as Afro-pop, Afro-fusion (also styled as Afropop and Afrofusion), is an umbrella term to describe popular music from West Africa and the diaspora that initially developed in Nigeria, Ghana, and the UK in the 2000s and 2010s.

Their cute moves and mannerisms won Mzansi over, as they responded to the video with messages of adoration.

Anitamol43 replied:

“Her smile is everything.”

Herty reacted:

“Just marry her already.”

akosuahtipsyberry1 commented:

“Was Jane jogging or warming up.”

Øbaapä Ñharnhãh Eśi wrote:

“It's Jane’s facial expression for me.”

Margaret Dupleix said:

“It’s the shoulder up for me, aww, soo cute.”

