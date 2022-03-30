Mrs South Africa finalist Tsholo Peeters and her hilarious hubby Raf have caught the attention of the people of Mzansi

Tsholo shared a clip of a dance battle that she and Raf had in the kitchen, and made it known that her man is a whole entire mood

Mzansi peeps cannot get enough of this couple's energy and took to the comment section to give their judgement

There is nothing quite like marrying your best friend. Mrs South Africa finalist Tsholo Peeters and her husband Raf have become a couple to watch as they are constantly brightening peeps' days with their sweet bond.

Mrs South Africa finalist Tsholo Peeters and her husband Raf are a whole entire mood. Image: Instagram / @tshoolo

Dance challenges are a favourite, especially for the avid TikTok user. Tsholo and Raf love getting silly together and sharing their content with the masses.

Just recently Tsholo shared a clip of her and Raf dancing in the kitchen on TikTok and it is clear that their followers have picked sides, LOL.

The enthusiasm Raf puts into this dance is truly something, Tsholo was living for her man’s energy!

The people of social media bust over the hilarious clip and make their loyalties known

While both Tsholo and Raf are team players, peeps had to pick sides in this dance battle. Some went for Tsholo’s undeniably lit moves, while others went for Raf’s infectious enthusiasm.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Missy_Nins said:

“Hubby and his shoulder up finished me.”

@Phindilem said:

“Your husband wins.”

@user7155083732476 said:

“Wow she can move.”

@Brigitte said:

“It’s the tongue action for me!”

@Bhaduh Phant said:

“Your husband is a whole mood the child knew not to disturb ”

