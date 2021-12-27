An energetic South African woman had social media users vibing with a clip of her dancing at a wedding

The lady was joined by an unidentified man who could not resist sharing the dancefloor with their unique moves

The clip gained the attention of many Saffas who were living for the celebration as they continued the vibe in the comments section

Social media users could not get enough of a South African woman dancing at a wedding celebration. It seemed as though nothing could get between the elderly lady and her unforgiving urge to shake her booty.

The lady shook her hips from side to side before she was joined by a man who couldn't hold back his rhythm. The man displayed some equally unique dance moves as they were hyped up by onlookers.

The video was posted on TikTok and stirred reactions from thousands of online users.

Social media users love their energy and vibe

@tdmartell said:

"Twerking has always been an African thing."

@dukalavhadini shared:

"I see you making moves uncle. I see you."

@kgotsofatso89 wrote:

"Uncle's feet though."

@walterkatlegokabeka responded with:

"Uncle, you rock big time."

@extraamazingnatur commented:

"I can't stop watching the video."

@king_t8ygff added:

"I must get me a Tsonga wife."

