A rhythmic local woman took to social media to share how she teaches her white friends how to dance

In the clip, she is seen lip-synching dance instructions over a funny voice over and moving to the Afrobeat

South African online users flooded the viral post, which has over 2.4M views on TikTok, with love and compliments

A woman born with African rhythm and a “black soul”, as she puts it, took to social media to show off her vibey moves in a video that has won over the praise of many entertained Saffas.

A woman shared a video teaching her white friends how to dance to Afrobeats. Image: @auntieblessy/TikTok

In the clip shared on TikTok, @auntieblessy is seen lip-synching dance instructions over a funny voice-over. The flexible young woman moves along to the instructions and demonstrates how to move and dance to an African beat.

She captioned the post:

“When your black soul gotta teach your white friends how to dance to afro vibezzz.”

The entertaining video had over 2.4M views on TikTok at the time of publication. Mzansi peeps flocked in on the post to show the mover and shaker love:

zanazee37 reacted:

“Ayi ayi.”

Godwin Akenuwa replied:

“You killed it.”

Essthumelo said:

“Yeesss facial expression is killing me you definitely dance better than my African self.”

[rom1 keisuke] wrote:

“Sista are you African or what? I like this girl oo.”

Leiigh_xx reacted:

“Okay close the trend, please. We have our winner.”

mabu mbee commented:

“You are African now. welcome sista.”

Hajiamoda6 remarked:

“If you watched it more than twice, gather here.”

