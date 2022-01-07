A social media user shared her new amaPiano dance moves in a recent video that she posted on TikTok

@cassi_scheppel is seen dancing along to the beat and implies that she made the dance moves up in the video

Many online users have been entertained by the clip and complimented her on her looks and effortless moves

A social media user, @cassi_scheppel, took to TikTok to show off her new dance moves in a cool video posted recently.

A young woman took to TikTok to post a video of herself dancing to an amaPiano track. Image: cassi_scheppel / Instagram

Source: UGC

In the video, the young woman is seen pulling some hip moves as she dances to an amaPiano track, Trigger by DJ Karri. In the clip, she also explains that she choreographed the dance moves.

She captioned the post:

“The aim is not to sweat, or whatever they say.”

Check out the video:

Online users have reacted to the dance video which has over 33 000 likes on TikTok.

Siv said:

“You killed it.”

Yoh look at tattie commented:

“Washa.”

Ragnar replied:

“I love the fact that the majority of our generation have moved passed the old ways of seeing just colour. It’s nice to see.”

iamCJbru responded:

“Danko tannie waffles.”

LOONA ISLAND said:

“America has skewed a lot of you guys' perception. The beat was there and she was cute with it, let her be.”

Banele wrote:

“I like her, she understands the assignment.”

Everybodyloveschris_ commented:

“I’m hosting a braai month-end… you’re welcome.”

Tshepiso.p responded:

“We love to see it.”

Carly cook commented:

“You pretty and you did that! They just jealous.”

tebogomhlongo5 wrote:

“You killed it effortlessly.”

Monalisa Masikize said:

“I love it!”

user4974151697580 reacted:

“Yessssssssssssss.”

princesses.ss0 replied:

“You are so beautiful.”

Angforeverdilish said:

“I love it the aim is not to sweat! You don't have to break your back to please these things here in the comments.”

Snaye GodsLove Mdini reacted:

“Dlala Barbie girl.”

user5732624216561 said:

“Can you please do it again?”

