Mzansi-based comedian and online personality, William Last KRM shared a video of himself dancing in a grocery store

In the funny clip, he is seen pushing a trolley from behind as he gyrates his lower body to the amapiano track Umlando

Saffas could not help but laugh in amusement at William’s stunt and shared their witty commentaries on Facebook

Well-known comedian and social media influencer, William Last KRM took to social media to share a funny video of himself doing the popular Umlando Challenge in a grocery store, leaving his online audience in stitches.

Comedian William Last did a popular amapiano dance challenge in a local grocery store. Image: William Last KRM/Facebook

The Botswana-born entertainer shared the clip which shows him pushing a trolley from behind as he gyrates his lower body to the amapiano track. He does his thing before abruptly stopping when a man walks past and curiously looks at him.

“Heeeeeelang this is me pulling up in Kasane this Saturday it’s going to be tshasene,” the Facebook post was captioned.

Mzansi online users were pleasantly amused by his grocery store stunt and shared their hilarious comments on the post:

Abospitter wrote:

“Why did you stop when that worker passed by you’re scared cause what you did is not so G .. bro code.”

Tabo R Mueny asked

“What were you searching from your pocket after that guy emerged?”

Annastasia Yani Chulu said:

“This guy will kill me before my time.”

Sifiso Moloi reacted:

“It's gonna be lit moss. Thug.”

Cørnelius Smøøth Nyirøngø remarked:

“Then boom, why did you stop, I love you.”

Sizwe Mchunu commented:

“William you are the best. Botswana is extremely proud of you.”

MD Bosupeng said:

“This guy, looking like a kid seeing a parent coming to say switch off the lights it's time to sleep.”

