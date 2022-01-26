A woman shared beautiful photos of herself on her social media recently and didn’t get the most expected reaction

She posted two photos of herself together with two unlikely friends; a chicken and a dog who do not look in great shape

Many online users responded to the tweet with concern saying the chicken looks odd and the dog needs a grooming

A woman @lillywemali took to social media to post stunning photos of herself recently however instead of compliments she mostly got messages of concern about the pets pictured with her.

Online users were left concerned after a woman shared photos of herself pictured with a chicken and a dog. Image: @lillywemali / Twitter

Source: Twitter

Pictured in a long form-fitting dress while holding a live chicken and a dog beside her, she captioned the post:

“Makoti (wife) vibes.”

It is not clear why exactly she is holding the almost featherless chicken but peeps are worried. They did not hold back their sharp and sarcastic comments on the tweet:

@Patrice_ZA said:

“Yoh that dog doesn’t look healthy.”

@snmnyandu wrote:

“I just wonder whose is gonna slaughter that chicken.”

@VanPeeblez commented:

“The chicken and the cow going through the most, shame.”

@MaryAnnNkoana wrote:

“I'm worried about the dog. When last was it groomed?”

@Lmntrix38373301 reacted:

“Beautiful.”

@Subanathi said:

“Umuhle.”

@ndumiso99434416 reacted:

“Pretty pic.”

