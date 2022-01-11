An unidentified man had the internet crying buckets after he had a little appreciation party for his two dogs

The individual purchased party hats and a cake for his adorable furbabies and even spent time singing a song for them

The clip is sure to pull on the heartstrings of any animal lover and the sad background music makes it even more emotional

Dogs really are a man's best friend and a recent viral video proved just that. A two-minute, 20-second clip of a man and his two dogs have left people bawling their eyes out as it shows how much love animals can give.

In the clip, the unknown man is seen sitting on a flight of stairs outside with his two doggos. He puts party hats on for them and pulls out a cake and candles. He then begins to sing to his furbabies before cutting the cake and crying as he feeds them.

The heartwrenching video is sure to bring tears to the eyes of the toughest person. To make the video more emotional, the theme song from Disney and Pixar's UP plays in the background of the sad clip.

This dog owner had the internet crying after he bought cake and sang to his adorable furbabies. Image: @IamRellAnthony

Source: Twitter

The video gained a whopping 8.1 million views on the bluebird app:

Social media users are praising the dog owner for his undying love

@Kvng_Laery__ shared:

"My man probably crying cause they are his only friends and doing this for them was probably the only type of affection in his life."

@poohbeargranny said:

"Does anyone know where he's located... Damn man did you see the sigh to the end along with him wiping his tears. I wish more humans were so humble and grateful for small mercies like the love of animals... Bless his soul."

@PickyNickyy wrote:

"Wtf this is the saddest sh*t I've ever seen and also. Did y'all see how the black dog waited until the other dog got its cake before eating?!! I wish we had info to help this man and his dogs oh my goodness!"

@Justnasty4real noticed:

"But when dog number one didn’t start really eating his cake until dog number 2 had been served. Whew."

@KawuGarba tweeted:

"It broke my heart to see he was crying at the end. May God protect him and his two dogs and make his situation better. Only God knows what runs in his heart."

@DaddyJ16 added:

"Even when nobody loves you and nobody is there for you, your dog will always be there with unconditional love. Man’s best friend till the end."

