“Future ANC Member”: Video of Kid Stealing Classroom Crayons Has SA in Stitches

Two little munchkins have social media users laughing after trying to get away with daylight robbery- literally

The toddlers tried to go home with a bunch of class crayons in their pants but were finally scolded by their teachers for the silly crime

Mzansi found a clip of the whole incident absolutely hysterical and headed to the comments section to react

Two adorable little boys have the internet in a wave of laughter after trying to steal their classroom crayons, hiding a bunch of the colourful stationery in their pants!

, popular Twitter user @kulanicool shared the hilarious clip:

In the video, a teacher can be heard scolding the two small boys as they empty their pants.

While many social media users found the clip funny, others thought it was wrong of the educator to embarrass the boys in front of the rest of the class.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@Lusei_M said:

"This is where I knew I lack a sense of humour when others were laughing and it wasn't funny for me!!! Imagine now your child is circulating on Twitter because bafundiswa zi clowns."

@poormansOpinion said:

"Bad teachers can't deal with the kids...."

