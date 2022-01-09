“The Best Moment”: Langa Mavuso Surprises Bride at Her Wedding, Performs Live

A bride and groom are melting hearts on the internet after inviting singer Langa Mavuso to their wedding

It seems the beautiful bride had no idea the singer would be in attendance, crying tears of joy as he appeared from the background

Peeps found the moment absolutely incredible and many ladies were super jelly of the lucky bride

A video of one lucky bride being serenaded by Langa Mavuso on her wedding day is making the rounds on social media. It seems the surprised queen has no idea her man had planned the singers special appearance, appearing in utter disbelief in a video clip.

, Twitter user @babs_nyembezi shared the emotional clip:

"This was honestly the best moment," she captioned the post along with a big yellow heart.

In the clip, hubby and wife can be seen taking to the floor for their first dance. They circle romantically as a Langa Mavuso song plays in the background.

It's not long before the special performer pops up out of nowhere, leaving the stunned bride in tears.

Check out what some social media users had to say about the precious moment:

@Majobe90 said:

"Yoh I'd lose my mind."

@migraine_ttc said:

"Something about my woman being THAT excited to see another man don't sit right with me..."

@tsholo94 said:

"I'd actually cry so hard I wouldn’t be able to dance."

@GogoMoyoSpeaks said:

"So special. Love love love Langa!"

