A video was shared on social media of a group of people lighting fireworks as part of New Year celebrations

The fun time quickly turned sour when fireworks accidentally exploded in a man’s face while he was holding them

While the clip doesn’t go further to reveal the aftermath, Mzansi peeps did not hold back their comments on the post

What was supposed to be a night of fun and excitement as we ushered in 2022 quickly turned sour for one man when fireworks exploded in his face.

A man accidentally had fireworks blow up in his face while having a good time. Image: @kulanicool / Twitter

In a video shared on Twitter by @kulanicool, a group of men can be seen enjoying a good time and excitedly lighting fireworks. One man can be seen holding up a lit rocket an arms length away from his face as he waits for it to take off. It unfortunately blows up in his face first before it flies into the air.

The tweet has since gained over 21 500 views and over 870 likes.

While the incident is enough to raise concern, Mzansi online users found it humorous and shared their reactions and two cents on the tweet.

@MahlodiJR commented:

"Aah mara this is not funny guys. Poor madala"

@CaptainNkoc wrote:

“Talk about being on the wrong side of the stick.”

@KomaneRre

“Not SABS approved.”

@BassT40

“...and khehla kept it up, even though. God bless our ancestors.”

@MDLULI_BEDLALA asked:

“Lol, why didn't he let go?”

@phiwo_mzizi said:

"That thing comes with a stick for a reason."

@Ntebo_Montle said:

"This is the second video I'm seeing of this fire cracker doing this to someone, I think it should come with a manual because wow it's showing niggas flames."

