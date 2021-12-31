Social media user @kulanicool posted a video of a woman dancing with a beer bottle balanced on her head

The woman in the clip is believed to be from Pretoria and her fellow compatriots are entertained by her moves

Mzansi online users commended the woman in the video, agreeing that ‘Pitori’ never disappoints

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Mzansi woman has us dancing along with her into the New Year after a video of her was posted on social media.

A video of a woman dancing with a beer bottle balanced on her head was posted on Twitter and Mzansi is loving it. Image: @kulanicool / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The video was posted by @kulanicool on Twitter and shows the woman dancing with a beer bottle balanced on top of her head. She is seen moving effortlessly to the amaPiano beat at groove with the crowd cheering her on.

The post was captioned:

“It can only be pitori.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Saffas are known for their love of good music and dance especially over this time of the year. So it came as no surprise that users were impressed by the woman’s skill and shared their reactions on the tweet:

@Bongs__SBM said:

“012 never disappoints.”

@rito_ria_sambo commented:

“My people don't disappoint.”

@DedonSydney replied:

“PTA huns can dance.”

@phiwo_mzizi reacted:

“Yhooo sana people are enjoying life carefree.”

@Ciccioline3 said:

“No other place can take on pitori. Sober or drunk.”

@SQMemela asked:

“Is this rehearsed at home before going out?”

@therealjaphbee said:

“This gender of ours has disappointed me in the last part.”

Makhadzi stans applaud her talent after a clip of dynamic performance goes viral

In more impressive dance moves, Briefly News previously reported on Makhadzi whose talents are back in the spotlight. A Twitter stan account uploaded a clip of the superstar doing her thing and the internet went wild.

In the video, Makhadzi shows off her energetic dance moves and musical ability effortlessly. She even pushed through a wardrobe malfunction, making the moment even more impressive.

Stunned fans could not ignore the Khokova hitmaker’s efforts to entertain in the comments under the video. They further raved about her command, suggesting that she is one of the best SA has seen.

The Limpopo-born talent has had the kind of year that most artists dream about and she's only getting started.

Source: Briefly News