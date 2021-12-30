A fan account dedicated to the singer shared a clip of her recent performance and raved about the African Queen’s entertainment skills

The video of Makhadzi in action attracted several comments from supporters who were awe-struck by her mastery

Some impressed netizens even likened the Ghanama singer to internationally acclaimed performers like Michael Jackson

Makhadzi has been making headlines almost everything but her music lately, but now her talents are back in the spotlight. A Twitter stan account uploaded a clip of the superstar doing her thing and the internet went wild.

Makhadzi receives praise for her stage presence after going viral.

Source: Instagram

In the video, Makhadzi shows off her energetic dance moves and musical ability effortlessly. She even pushed through a wardrobe malfunction, making the moment even more impressive.

Stunned fans could not ignore the Khokova hitmaker’s efforts to entertain in the comments under the video. They further raved about her command, suggesting that she is one of the best SA has seen.

@pal____ wrote:

“She is UNMATCHED. YESES MAKHADZI”

@ObieSwaden said:

“Makhadzi is a superstar my godt. Best Female act rn”

@JayDils noted:

“She moonwalked to the FRONT? No ways, Makhadzi is a PERFROMER!”

@E_Thokozile commented:

“This young lady ke STAR!! The forward moonwalk she hits is always so clean! Her costume was malfunctioning and she held it together. Yall need to stop playing with this woman! I’ll say it again Makhadzi can fill up FNB”

@ChichiTNel raved:

“I can safely conclude that Makhadzi is my best performer until further notice. I recommend you see her doing her thing live.”

Makhadzi’s Tshivenda reply to Babes Wodumo’s remarks highlights the need to learn the language among SA tweeps

In more stories about Makhadzi, Briefly News recently reported that she responded to claims that she has been having an affair with the eLamont artists’ husband on Tuesday morning. The African Queen songstress insinuated that Mampintsha wouldn’t meet her requirements in a tweet written in Tshivenda.

As soon as Makhadzi’s tweet hit, her comment section was filled with followers asking for a translation. Some Venda speaking fans kindly told the others what was happening, but others were unimpressed at the volume of the requests.

Many put forward that nobody asked Babes to translate when she made her comments in Zulu. Soon, Venda and Tshivenda became trending topics as Makhadzi’s followers advised that Mzansi needs to prioritise understanding the dialect the same way they do Nguni languages.

