Makhadzi sent her followers into a frenzy when she seemingly defended her honour against Babes Wodumo’s remarks about her and Mampintsha

The Ghanama singer brutally slammed the allegations with a tweet that was written in her home language, which she also sings in

Several fans felt left out after failing to translate the Kokhova hitmaker’s message while others pointed out that it is necessary that more people make an effort to study Venda

Makhadzi took to Twitter early this morning to respond to claims that she has been having an affair with the eLamont artists’ husband. The African Queen songstress insinuated that Mampintsha wouldn’t meet her requirements in a tweet written in Tshivenda.

Makhadzi shook the internet when she retorted to Babes Wodumo's claims in her home language. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As soon as Makhadzi’s tweet hit, her comment section was filled with followers asking for a translation. Some Venda speaking fans kindly told the others what was happening, but others were unimpressed at the volume of the requests.

Many put forward that nobody asked Babes to translate when she made her comments in Zulu. Soon, Venda and Tshivenda became trending topics as Makhadzi’s followers advised that Mzansi needs to prioritise understanding the dialect the same way they do Nguni languages.

See some of the concerns voiced by some of the woke tweeps below:

@AbutiBusiness wrote:

“It's time I learn Tshivenda, this is crazy, she is serving tea right in front of me and I have no idea what she is saying.”

@reabrownsugar noted:

“I’ve never understood why Tshivenda and Xistonga individuals have to accommodate Nguni’s and learn their language to better communicate with them. Nguni’s hardly take the initiative to learn their languages. The same applies to Basotho, Bapedi and Batswana. we’re always accommodating.”

@SthembiD commented:

Today I'm starting my TshiVenda lessons. I can't be left behind.At least my SePitoli is on 60% now.

@NoSellouts explained to a Venda speaking commenter:

“AmaXhosa namaZulu in particular aren't really exposed to Tshivenda. But I agree with you, we need to do more learning and get out there and learn your languages.”

Makhadzi breaks silence on Babes Wodumo’s affair allegations

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo set the internet alight last night when she reignited her one-sided feud with Makhadzi. The dancer and musician appeared slightly intoxicated as she accused Makhadzi of having a secret intimate relationship with her husband.

Yesterday’s events marked the second time Babes Wodumo took aim at the Ghanama singer regarding her connection with Mampintsha. This time, Makhadzi took the narrative into her own hands with a brutal clap back.

Writing a tweet in Venda at the top of the morning, the hitmaker shut down Babes’ claims with a blatant yet cryptic message. A kind follower translated the tweet for non-Venda speaking fans, explaining:

“She is saying, ‘that man from Durban can not satisfy me and I say this by merely looking at him. I think it’s probably a stunt’.”

