Hot off the Fame vs Clout excitement, Siv Ngesi challenged Big Zulu to a boxing match on Twitter, claiming he could embarrass him which didn’t sit well with the rapper

The musician hit back with a scathing response declining the opportunity, but unfortunately, his words contained homophobic connotations

SA Tweeps did not let Big Zulu’s tone go unnoticed and retorted to his uncalled for behaviour by suggesting that he is a coward

Big Zulu landed himself in hot water with netizens once again after making unnecessary remarks targeted at Siv Ngesi yesterday. Although Ngesi started it by claiming he could beat the musician in a fight, many felt the reaction went beyond just trash talk.

Mzansi rallied around Siv Ngesi after Big Zulu rudely declined his invitation to get in the boxing ring. Image: @sivngesi/Instagram and @bigzulu_sa/Instagram

Siv Ngesi live-tweeted during the Fame vs Clout fight and thought himself fit to duel Big Zulu, so he mentioned him in a tweet. Although it seemed the rapper wouldn’t entertain the actor’s remarks, he reported with a comeback after 12 hours.

Writing in his home language, Big Zulu told Ngesi to wear some pants and stop playing with panties before concluding that he doesn’t hit ladies. Since Ngesi has a drag queen alter ego, many noted Zulu’s words as a homophobic attack.

Unfazed, Ngesi retorted that he could still take Big Zulu on in heels and a dress. Tweeps joined in on ridiculing the Mali Eningi hitmaker, putting forth that he is actually just scared to get in the ring with someone as skilled as Ngesi. See their comments under Siv’s clap back below.

@Guru_emnyama wrote:

“I would love to see u beat the homophobia out of big zulu. There could be a lesson for all homophobic men in SA if he wasn't too scared to fight”

@SAMMY50277422 said:

“it looks like Big Zulu is a coward…”

@Mhlo1 commented:

“Nope nope nope it wouldn't be a fair fight Siv wena you are fit fit fit”

@Sphamandla_voks added:

“Highly doubt anyone will fight you they all know you're dangerous. Plus you're one of if not the first to do this celebrity boxing stuff”

