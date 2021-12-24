Somizi is one of those celebrities who seems to know everybody and he proved just that with pictures from his exclusive soiree yesterday evening

The media persona shared snaps of him posing with many of his famous friends including the internationally recognized afro-jazz singer, Judith Sephuma

The VIP’s in attendance at the affair inevitably attracted thousands of comments from Somgaga’s followers who largely requested invites to the next event he hosts

Somizi’s 49th birthday extravaganza looked like a night to remember from his Instagram posts. The host with the most proved he is one of the most connected people in South Africa when he released pictures from his party.

Somizi showcased the VIPs that attended his exclusive event yesterday. Image: @somizi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

While many expected Somizi to share some glitz and glam from his celebrations, he exceeded people’s expectations this morning. First, he posted a picture of himself in his silver sequinned birthday suit, then he shook things up when he showcased his guests.

The whose who’s of the industry came all dressed to the nines, from reality TV stars and businesswomen to award-winning musicians and media personas. Although the party seemed small, the names in the room sure were big.

Cassper Nyovest, Shauwn Mkhize, Judith Sephuma, Vusi Nova, Kelly Khumalo and Pearl Thusi were on the guest list, just to name a few. Fans couldn’t contain their amazement at the number of famous peeps Somizi has befriended. Take a look at their comments below.

@Heliamariza.alvesdesousa wrote:

“I want to be invited next time pls Somizi”

@sis_kox_ inquired:

“Is that Judith?”

@Sisipho_sidiya commented:

“The big dogs of Jozi”

@tshidiso_tyuku said:

“Hayi wena you are living the life. Jealousy is eating me inside.”

@B_bongzie joked:

“I’ll assume my invite was lost in the mail”

@​​cueriusmosalah added:

“some of us deserve invitations to such vibes”

Shauwn Mkhize gifts Somizi a wad of cash at his 49th bday bash, SA shook

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the countdown to Somizi’s birthday finally ended yesterday as he marked it with a star-studded bash. One of the notable guests in attendance was Shauwn Mkhize and she made a splash with her gift for the man of the hour.

Somizi took to Instagram to show his followers what went down last night, including his interaction with MaMkhize. From the video, fans could see the duo enjoying their time at the soiree before the ever-so-flashy Mkhize revealed her surprise — a lot of money.

The stack of R100 notes ended up in Somizi’s mouth as he gleefully rejoiced the offering from his wealthy friend. Soon after he posted the moment between him and the KwaMamkhize star, fans flooded his comments with their stunned reactions.

Source: Briefly News