Somizi celebrated yet another year around the sun yesterday and shared evidence of him and MaMkhize engaging in the festivities on Instagram

The pair danced in glimmering outfits while holding expensive champagne, but the real action started when the businesswoman opened her glittery purse, exposing notes of cold hard cash

The birthday boy squealed as he accepted his pricey present and fans reacted with comments about how they wished they had the celeb’s friends

The countdown to Somizi’s birthday finally ended yesterday and he marked it with a star-studded bash. One of the notable guests in attendance was Shauwn Mkhize and she made a splash with her gift for the man of the hour.

Shauwn Mkhize made Somizi the envy of all his followers by surprising him with several physical banknotes at his party. Image: @kwa_mamkhize/Instagram

Somizi took to Instagram to show his followers what went down last night, including his interaction with MaMkhize. From the video, fans could see the duo enjoying their time at the soiree before the ever-so-flashy Mkhize revealed her surprise — a lot of money.

The stack of R100 notes ended up in Somizi’s mouth as he gleefully rejoiced the offering from his wealthy friend. Soon after he posted the moment between him and the KwaMamkhize star, fans flooded his comments with their stunned reactions.

@nolee_ll wrote:

“Such friends are very important”

@zoeywigs said:

"I can smell the money from here"

@molokommejoane_ said:

“MaMkhize is a keeper”

@chubby_l0 commented:

“God I copy and paste Somgaga's prayer, amen”

@cya_shuku added:

“Are these kind of chomies available on Amazon?”

@Terrybee29 noted:

“Now you are chilling with the big girls”

Shauwn Mkhize acknowledged the display with a comment of her own, revealing that the present didn’t cause a single dent in her pocket. Instead, she presented that she rather enjoyed herself last night, saying:

“The night was beautiful friend”

