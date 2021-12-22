Somizi shared a clip of himself outside of the Era store with a shopping bag in hand after attending to his own business at the mall

The successful entertainer expressed his pride in the Indlovu hitmaker after explaining that he just bought himself a few items from her brand

Mhlongo’s post resulted in plenty of commendation from his followers who shared their appreciation for how affirming he is towards others in the industry

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somgaga indulged in some retail therapy after a day’s worth of work and he chose none other than DJ Zinhle’s establishment to blow off some steam. In true Somizi fashion, the media personality shared a snap of himself after making his purchase.

Somizi gets applauded by his fans for always showing love to other celebs. Image: @somizi/Instagram and @djzinhle/Instagram

Source: Instagram

While at the Mall of Africa for his book sale and meet and greet, Somizi popped by his music-making friend’s spot for some new accessories. He proudly plugged the mom of two’s business on his post, writing:

“Went to buy myself a few pairs of shades at @djzinhle store @erabydjzinhle @_themallofafrica since I was there anyway.....proud of u mama”

DJ Zinhle shared her gratitude in the comments, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Thank you so much friend”

The heartwarming interaction caught the eye of many impressed Somizi fans, who soon added their compliments about the exchange. See some of the messages shared by followers who were touched by Somizi’s actions.

@mo_ro_sha_di wrote:

“One thing about u Som Som...you are very supportive. I pray you also receive the same amount of support u give to ur friends”

@sabatha1 said:

“I just love how supportive you are”

@jules.makh added:

“You've got a good heart SomSom. Keep on supporting others you will be more blessed”

@ntando_cooks commented:

“Friends who support friends. Super sweet. You're an awesome human being Somizi”

Cassper thanks Somizi for his Support and friendship

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Somizi Mhlongo shared a video on his Instagram account of himself jamming on stage with Cassper Nyovest. In the clip, he had handed two bottles of Cassper's new alcohol and he held one ready for the rapper.

The stage was decorated in white and gold, the colours of Cassper's new drink Billiato. Somizi captioned the video with the following:

"I will never tire from supporting my friends and j know the feeling is mutual......but the support is also not limited to just my friends....I give it whenever and wherever I can....it takes absolutely nothing from me"

Source: Briefly.co.za