“You a Gem”: Cassper Thanks Somizi for His Support and Friendship

Somizi Mhlongo is known for his friendship and loyalty to those who are close to him

He recently helped Cassper Nyovest out at an event and share the video on his Instagram account

Somgaga's fans took to the comment section to react to the video and the fact that Cassper called him a gem

Somizi Mhlongo shared a video on his Instagram account of himself jamming on stage with Cassper Nyovest.

He gets handed two bottles of Cassper's new alcohol and he held one ready for Cassper. The stage was decorated in white and gold, the colours of Cassper's new drink Billiato.

He captioned the video with the following:

"I will never tire from supporting my friends and j know the feeling is mutual......but the support is also not limited to just my friends....I give it whenever and wherever I can....it takes absolutely nothing from me"

Cassper Nyovest commented on the video, telling Somgaga that he is a gem.

casspernyovest:

"You a Gem."

Fans took to the comment section to share their reactions to the video

perky_dee:

"The loyalty!!!! I love you Som Som God bless your heart @somizi."

buhlebezwe_jentilemane:

" I love this soul @somizi"

uthando_nkambule:

"The Gold did some justice with the touch of the decor."

ur.gurl.snow:

"...and that is why you will always be blessed ."

thelmasimwaka:

"You're a rare gem. Very valuable."

Cassper Nyovest shares more details of Fame vs Clout fight with Slik Talk

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to social media recently to share more details about his upcoming fight with YouTuber, Slik Talk. The highly-anticipated bout is set to take place on Wednesday, 22 December.

Mufasa took to social media to respond to a curious tweep who wanted to know where they can but tickets to watch the fight. The Siyathandana hitmaker said only a few guests have been invited to the match.

Cassper Nyovest said they wanted to take the fight to Zone 6 but it was just too expensive to build a temporary ring for "such a small fight." He encouraged his peeps to watch it online.

