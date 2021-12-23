Makhadzi opened up about missing her romantic partner in a social media post on Tuesday, confusing fans who thought she's still a single lady

The African Queen ’s fans took to the comments to speculate who their fave could’ve been referring to while others boldly claimed the message was directed at them

But yesterday, Makhadzi’s ex-boyfriend Master KG replied with a heart face emoji that sent fans into a frenzy about the power couple’s possible comeback

Makhadzi and Master KG caused curiosity among their fans after their recent interaction on social media. The Kokhova hitmaker shared that she had someone special on her mind on Tuesday evening, creating an uproar in her comments.

The holiday season is perfect for spending time with loved ones and Makhadzi let her fans know that she wanted to be with hers. She simply announced that she missed her man and fans who last heard she was single expressed their confusion.

Vhuhlare Hlare wrote:

“Is that a new song?”

Felisters Rwanga Rwanga commented:

“I also miss Jesus Christ.”

Enelo Mkhavele added:

“Which man nana?? You mean Spiderman right?”

While others kept throwing in guesses about the man Makhadzi was referring to, others saw an opportunity to shoot their shots. Many claimed that Makhadzi was speaking to them in the comments until one Master KG entered the chat.

Fans of the former power couple rushed to congratulate the pair on their possibly rekindled romance after seeing the producer’s affectionate comment. See some of the joy-filled replies to Master KG’s comment below.

Alice Mpeshe wrote:

“Here's the "man" himself haha”

Pinky Bear said:

“Suited for each other”

Avhashoni Randima commented:

“MABENA does this mean it’s you? Love is the best gift ever”

Dhatchick Busenhle Waka Mlima added:

“Love lives here”

In more news about Makhadzi and Master KG’s rumoured reignited flame, Briefly News recently reported that social media detectives were convinced that the pair is back on. The Jerusalema hitmaker and the Ghanama singer were once an item but it was reported that their relationship apparently ended in tears a while back.

Makhadzi sparked their dating rumours again after she posted a video of herself with an unnamed bae cruising in a whip. According to ZAlebs, the star said she loves it when bae is driving her in her Facebook post.

Later on the same day, Master KG also took to Facebook and posted a snap of himself with Makhadzi and his collaborator, Zanda Zakuza. Peeps noticed that Makhadzi was rocking the same clothes that she wore in the video she posted earlier.

