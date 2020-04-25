Judith Sephuma's bio: age, nationality, children, spouse, songs, awards, profile

If you are here in South Africa, then the name Judith Sephuma is no new name. She is a renowned multi-award winning artist. She has made not only national headlines but also international. To the world, she is known as the queen of Afro-Jazz.

The talented and successful singer has several albums. She has a melodic, soft, and sultry voice, which has seen her soaring great heights of success in her career. The beauty performed in various countries around the world, such as the United Kingdom, the USA, and Europe.

Profile summary

Full name: Judith Sephuma

Judith Sephuma Gender : Female

: Female Birthdate: June 29, 1974

June 29, 1974 Place of birth: Seshego, Limpopo, South Africa

Seshego, Limpopo, South Africa Judith Sephuma age: 47 years

47 years Current location: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Religion : Christian

: Christian Relationship status: Divorced

Divorced Occupation: South African jazz and Afro-pop singer

South African jazz and Afro-pop singer Genres : Jazz and gospel

: Jazz and gospel Labels : Lalomba Music

: Lalomba Music Instagram: @judithsephuma

@judithsephuma Facebook : @judithsephumaofficial

: @judithsephumaofficial Twitter : @judith_sephuma

: @judith_sephuma YouTube : Judith Sephuma

: Judith Sephuma Email : info@judithsephumamusic.com

: info@judithsephumamusic.com Website: judithsephumamusic.com

Judith Sephuma's biography

The talented musician was born on June 29, 1974, in Polokwane in the heart of Limpopo in South Africa. Her passion for music started when she was young. She studied at Khagiso High School and later joined the FUBA Academy music school, where she earned her Grade 5 Music Diploma. She then joined the University of Cape Town in 1994 and graduated in 1997 with a diploma in jazz.

Career

In 1999, after winning an award at the old mutual jazz, she was signed with the BMG-African division. Her debut came in 2001 after releasing the album A Cry, A Smile, A Dance, which increased her popularity.

In 2012, she was named as one of the choirmasters for the Mzansi Magic reality competition clash. The beauty mentored various choirs from Limpopo. In 2008, she was one of the celebrity contestants in season 5 of SABC2's Strictly Come Dancing reality completion. Her professional dance partner was Eksteen Traut.

Albums

Here are some of Judith Sephuma albums.

Judith Sephuma Power of Dreams

A Cry, A Smile, A Dance

New Beginnings

Change Is Here

I Am A Living Testimony

A LEGACY: LIVE I

The Best Of Judith Sephuma

My Worship (Live at M1 Music Studio Johannesburg)

The Experience (Live in Concert)

The Essential

One Word

A Legacy - Live in Concert

Songs

She has several songs to her name. Here are some of the Judith Sephuma songs:

Mme Motswadi Tlo Moya O Halalelang Ke Sikiloe Ke Jesu Judith Sephuma siyakudumisa A Cry, a Smile, a Dance Siyakudumisa Le Tshephile Mang I Am A Living Testimony Ngisize Nkosi Change Is Here Iya Iyo Are You Still There Gae Kwazi Bani Naka Di A Lela You Had Your Hand on Me Write Me A Letter I Love the Lord Tseleng Mmangwane Oh Give Thanks You Stole My Herat Away Nzulu Ye Mfihlakalo Naa Ke Bomang Can't Let Go Kupedza Nguva Mokgoshi Here I Am to Worship Lerato La Pelo Ya Ka Thul' umamele Tshiwana Le A Falala Judith Sephuma mme motswadi Ke A Leboga

Awards

Here is a list of some of her achievements throughout her music career:

Best Jazz Vocalist at the Old Mutual Jazz into the Future competition in 1999

South Africa's highest music honour for the album New Beginnings in 2005

in 2005 Best Female Artist for the album New Beginnings in 2005

in 2005 Best Jazz Vocal Album categories for the album New Beginnings in 2005

Who is Judith Sephuma's husband?

The beautiful songstress is not married. Her ex-husband is known as Siphiwe Mhlambi, and the couple has two children together. However, the singer has three more children from her previous marriage to Selaelo Selato. Judith and Siphiwe lost their new-born daughter in March 2014 after just one month of welcoming her into the world.

Judith Sephuma career is an epitome of success. She has been making both local and international headlines for the right reasons. Her music is highly sought-after and is a source of refreshment for many of her fans.

