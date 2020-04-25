Global site navigation

Judith Sephuma's bio: age, nationality, children, spouse, songs, awards, profile
by  Ruth Gitonga

If you are here in South Africa, then the name Judith Sephuma is no new name. She is a renowned multi-award winning artist. She has made not only national headlines but also international. To the world, she is known as the queen of Afro-Jazz.

The talented and successful singer has several albums. She has a melodic, soft, and sultry voice, which has seen her soaring great heights of success in her career. The beauty performed in various countries around the world, such as the United Kingdom, the USA, and Europe.

Profile summary

  • Full name: Judith Sephuma
  • Gender: Female
  • Birthdate: June 29, 1974
  • Place of birth: Seshego, Limpopo, South Africa
  • Judith Sephuma age: 47 years
  • Current location: Johannesburg, South Africa
  • Nationality: South African
  • Sexuality: Straight
  • Religion: Christian
  • Relationship status: Divorced
  • Occupation: South African jazz and Afro-pop singer
  • Genres: Jazz and gospel
  • Labels: Lalomba Music
  • Instagram: @judithsephuma
  • Facebook: @judithsephumaofficial
  • Twitter: @judith_sephuma
  • YouTube: Judith Sephuma
  • Email: info@judithsephumamusic.com
  • Website: judithsephumamusic.com

Judith Sephuma's biography

The talented musician was born on June 29, 1974, in Polokwane in the heart of Limpopo in South Africa. Her passion for music started when she was young. She studied at Khagiso High School and later joined the FUBA Academy music school, where she earned her Grade 5 Music Diploma. She then joined the University of Cape Town in 1994 and graduated in 1997 with a diploma in jazz.

Career

In 1999, after winning an award at the old mutual jazz, she was signed with the BMG-African division. Her debut came in 2001 after releasing the album A Cry, A Smile, A Dance, which increased her popularity.

In 2012, she was named as one of the choirmasters for the Mzansi Magic reality competition clash. The beauty mentored various choirs from Limpopo. In 2008, she was one of the celebrity contestants in season 5 of SABC2's Strictly Come Dancing reality completion. Her professional dance partner was Eksteen Traut.

Albums

Here are some of Judith Sephuma albums.

  • Judith Sephuma Power of Dreams
  • A Cry, A Smile, A Dance
  • New Beginnings
  • Change Is Here
  • I Am A Living Testimony
  • A LEGACY: LIVE I
  • The Best Of Judith Sephuma
  • My Worship (Live at M1 Music Studio Johannesburg)
  • The Experience (Live in Concert)
  • The Essential
  • One Word
  • A Legacy - Live in Concert

Songs

She has several songs to her name. Here are some of the Judith Sephuma songs:

  1. Mme Motswadi
  2. Tlo Moya O Halalelang
  3. Ke Sikiloe Ke Jesu
  4. Judith Sephuma siyakudumisa
  5. A Cry, a Smile, a Dance
  6. Siyakudumisa
  7. Le Tshephile Mang
  8. I Am A Living Testimony
  9. Ngisize Nkosi
  10. Change Is Here
  11. Iya Iyo
  12. Are You Still There
  13. Gae
  14. Kwazi Bani
  15. Naka Di A Lela
  16. You Had Your Hand on Me
  17. Write Me A Letter
  18. I Love the Lord
  19. Tseleng
  20. Mmangwane
  21. Oh Give Thanks
  22. You Stole My Herat Away
  23. Nzulu Ye Mfihlakalo
  24. Naa Ke Bomang
  25. Can't Let Go
  26. Kupedza Nguva
  27. Mokgoshi
  28. Here I Am to Worship
  29. Lerato La Pelo Ya Ka
  30. Thul' umamele
  31. Tshiwana
  32. Le A Falala
  33. Judith Sephuma mme motswadi
  34. Ke A Leboga

Awards

Here is a list of some of her achievements throughout her music career:

  • Best Jazz Vocalist at the Old Mutual Jazz into the Future competition in 1999
  • South Africa's highest music honour for the album New Beginnings in 2005
  • Best Female Artist for the album New Beginnings in 2005
  • Best Jazz Vocal Album categories for the album New Beginnings in 2005

Who is Judith Sephuma's husband?

The beautiful songstress is not married. Her ex-husband is known as Siphiwe Mhlambi, and the couple has two children together. However, the singer has three more children from her previous marriage to Selaelo Selato. Judith and Siphiwe lost their new-born daughter in March 2014 after just one month of welcoming her into the world.

Judith Sephuma career is an epitome of success. She has been making both local and international headlines for the right reasons. Her music is highly sought-after and is a source of refreshment for many of her fans.

