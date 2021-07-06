Michael Mckean bio: age, wife, movies and TV shows, net worth, latest updates
Michael McKean has created a big name for himself in the entertainment industry as an actor, comedian, screenwriter and musician. He is popularly known for his several appearances in films such as Laverne & Shirley, where he played Lenny Kosnowski, and in Better Call Saul, where he played Chuck McGill. Apart from that, he is also a husband and father.
So, who is Michael McKean? Here is a look into Michael McKean's Biography: his date of birth, age, spouse, children, movies & TV shows, net worth and profile.
Michael McKean's profile summary and bio
- Name: Michael McKean
- Date of birth: October 17, 1947
- Michael Mckean age: 74 as of 2021
- Place of birth: New York
- County of birth: United States of America
- Parents: Ruth Stewart McKean, Gilbert S. McKean
- Spouses: Susan Russell (1970-1993), Annette O'Toole (1999)
- Children: Collin McKean, Fletcher McKean
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Gender: Male
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Nationality: American
- Language: English
- Occupation: Actor, comedian, screenwriter and musician
- Net worth: $12 million
- Height: 1.83 m (6 feet)
- Weight: 82 Kg (180.7 lbs)
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Grey
- Twitter: @MJMcKean
- Facebook: @MichaelMcKean
How old is Michael McKean?
He was born on October 17, 1947, at Manhattan Women's Hospital in New York City, New York, USA. His mother, Ruth Stewart, was a librarian, while his father, Gilbert S., was the co-founder of one of the British record labels, Decca Records. As of 2021, he will be 74 years of age.
The multi-talented actor grew up in Sea Cliff, New York, Long Island, where he got his education. He enrolled in Carnegie Mellon University to pursue a BFA degree. While he was there, he formed a partnership with David Lander in different comedy groups. He then attended the University of New York and graduated with an MFA.
Michael McKean's wife
Who is Michael McKean married to? The Laverne & Shirley star has been married twice in his life. His first marriage with Susan Russell lasted for almost 23 years before they divorced in 1993. Together they had two children, Collin and Fletcher. Michael then remarried Annette O'Toole in 1999.
Career
During Michael McKean young life, he joined the American baroque pop band, The Left Banke. He was also part of several comedy groups including, The Credibility Gap, where he worked with David Lander and Harry Shearer.
Michael McKean and Spinal Tap
He was also part of a fictional English heavy metal band called Spinal Tap, which he created with his fellow comedians. His other colleagues included Christopher Guest, Nigel Tifnel, and Harry Shearer.
Michael McKean's movies and TV shows
- Cracking up
- 1941
- Used Cars
- Clue
- Light of the Day
- Short circuit 2
- The Big Picture
- Book of Love
- Best in Show
- Beautiful
- Never Again
- The Guru
- Autofocus
- The almighty Wind
- The Producers
- Whatever Works
- The MeddlerHappy Days
- Goodtime Girls
- Family Album
- Murphy Brown
- Maggie winters
- Providence
- Hopeless Pictures
- Off the map
- Castle
- Family Tree
- The 7D
- Good Omens
- Breeders
- Helpers
- Rugrats
What happened to Lenny on Laverne and Shirley?
Michael played Leonard Kosnowski, AKA Lenny, in the American sitcom Laverne and Shirley. Lenny was a loveable goof who pesters Laverne and Shirley, along with his roommate and best friend. The two were truck drivers for Shotz Brewery. They also had a musical group called Lenny and the Squigtones.
Why did Michael McKean leave Laverne and Shirley?
The show lasted for eight seasons from 1976- 1983, having 149 episodes. The series experienced significant changes as several of the cast members left the show. Cindy Williams, who played Shirley permanently, left the show after episode two. Michael was also demoted from the main cast as he took time off to film This Is Spinal Tap. However, he remained a recurring character while appearing in five episodes.
Who played Chuck McGill in Better Call Saul?
The multi-talented actor also played Chuck McGill in the crime drama Better Call Saul. Chuck was born in Illinois and is the eldest son of Ruth and Charles McGill. He is a successful attorney in a law firm with his partner and friend Howard Hamlin.
How old was Michael McKean on SNL?
The top comedian was also part of Saturday Night Live as Anthony, the weatherman from Good Morning Brooklyn. In the show, he made several impressions of various celebrities such as Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, Robert Evans and Spalding Gray.
What is Michael McKean's net worth?
The Laverne & Shirley star has Gathered his wealth from his various gigs as an actor, comedian and musician. Currently, Michael McKean net worth stands at about $12 million.
Michael McKean has had a lifetime career in the entertainment industry. His consistency and hard work have led him to the top, earning him many fans. We wish him all the best in his endeavours.
