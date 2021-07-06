Michael McKean has created a big name for himself in the entertainment industry as an actor, comedian, screenwriter and musician. He is popularly known for his several appearances in films such as Laverne & Shirley, where he played Lenny Kosnowski, and in Better Call Saul, where he played Chuck McGill. Apart from that, he is also a husband and father.

Michael John McKean is an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, and musician known for various roles in film and television, such as Lenny Kosnowski in Laverne & Shirley. Photo: Photo by SGranitz

Source: Getty Images

Michael McKean's Biography: his date of birth, age, spouse, children, movies & TV shows, net worth and profile.

Michael McKean's profile summary and bio

Name: Michael McKean

Michael McKean Date of birth: October 17, 1947

October 17, 1947 Michael Mckean age: 74 as of 2021

74 as of 2021 Place of birth: New York

New York County of birth: United States of America

United States of America Parents: Ruth Stewart McKean, Gilbert S. McKean

Ruth Stewart McKean, Gilbert S. McKean Spouses: Susan Russell (1970-1993), Annette O'Toole (1999)

Susan Russell (1970-1993), Annette O'Toole (1999) Children: Collin McKean, Fletcher McKean

Collin McKean, Fletcher McKean Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Gender: Male

Male Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Nationality: American

American Language: English

English Occupation: Actor, comedian, screenwriter and musician

Actor, comedian, screenwriter and musician Net worth: $12 million

$12 million Height: 1.83 m (6 feet)

1.83 m (6 feet) Weight: 82 Kg (180.7 lbs)

82 Kg (180.7 lbs) Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Grey

Grey Twitter: @ MJMcKean

MJMcKean Facebook: @MichaelMcKean

How old is Michael McKean?

He was born on October 17, 1947, at Manhattan Women's Hospital in New York City, New York, USA. His mother, Ruth Stewart, was a librarian, while his father, Gilbert S., was the co-founder of one of the British record labels, Decca Records. As of 2021, he will be 74 years of age.

The multi-talented actor grew up in Sea Cliff, New York, Long Island, where he got his education. He enrolled in Carnegie Mellon University to pursue a BFA degree. While he was there, he formed a partnership with David Lander in different comedy groups. He then attended the University of New York and graduated with an MFA.

Michael McKean's wife

Annette O'Toole and Michael McKean attend the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 15, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Who is Michael McKean married to? The Laverne & Shirley star has been married twice in his life. His first marriage with Susan Russell lasted for almost 23 years before they divorced in 1993. Together they had two children, Collin and Fletcher. Michael then remarried Annette O'Toole in 1999.

Career

During Michael McKean young life, he joined the American baroque pop band, The Left Banke. He was also part of several comedy groups including, The Credibility Gap, where he worked with David Lander and Harry Shearer.

Michael McKean and Spinal Tap

He was also part of a fictional English heavy metal band called Spinal Tap, which he created with his fellow comedians. His other colleagues included Christopher Guest, Nigel Tifnel, and Harry Shearer.

Michael McKean's movies and TV shows

Michael McKean attends the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for Performing Arts on April 28, 2014, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Cracking up

1941

Used Cars

Clue

Light of the Day

Short circuit 2

The Big Picture

Book of Love

Best in Show

Beautiful

Never Again

The Guru

Autofocus

The almighty Wind

The Producers

Whatever Works

The MeddlerHappy Days

Goodtime Girls

Family Album

Murphy Brown

Maggie winters

Providence

Hopeless Pictures

Off the map

Castle

Family Tree

The 7D

Good Omens

Breeders

Helpers

Rugrats

What happened to Lenny on Laverne and Shirley?

Michael played Leonard Kosnowski, AKA Lenny, in the American sitcom Laverne and Shirley. Lenny was a loveable goof who pesters Laverne and Shirley, along with his roommate and best friend. The two were truck drivers for Shotz Brewery. They also had a musical group called Lenny and the Squigtones.

Why did Michael McKean leave Laverne and Shirley?

The American actor played Leonard Kosnowski, better known as Lenny, a loveable goof with a roommate and best friend called Andrew Squigman. Photo: @IconicCool

Source: Facebook

The show lasted for eight seasons from 1976- 1983, having 149 episodes. The series experienced significant changes as several of the cast members left the show. Cindy Williams, who played Shirley permanently, left the show after episode two. Michael was also demoted from the main cast as he took time off to film This Is Spinal Tap. However, he remained a recurring character while appearing in five episodes.

Who played Chuck McGill in Better Call Saul?

The multi-talented actor also played Chuck McGill in the crime drama Better Call Saul. Chuck was born in Illinois and is the eldest son of Ruth and Charles McGill. He is a successful attorney in a law firm with his partner and friend Howard Hamlin.

How old was Michael McKean on SNL?

The top comedian was also part of Saturday Night Live as Anthony, the weatherman from Good Morning Brooklyn. In the show, he made several impressions of various celebrities such as Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, Robert Evans and Spalding Gray.

What is Michael McKean's net worth?

The Laverne & Shirley star has Gathered his wealth from his various gigs as an actor, comedian and musician. Currently, Michael McKean net worth stands at about $12 million.

Michael McKean has had a lifetime career in the entertainment industry. His consistency and hard work have led him to the top, earning him many fans. We wish him all the best in his endeavours.

Source: Briefly.co.za