Six-Digit Bonus to Enjoy: GCC Mechanical Engineer’s Monthly Earnings Stun Mzansi

TikTok content creator Boni, who regularly shows people's payslips on the app, showed two of a mechanical engineer with a GCC

While one payslip showcased the person's salary without an incentive bonus, the other showed the bonus, which was six digits

Many members of the online community were surprised to see the massive earnings after deductions to the salary were made

The sight of a local mechanical engineer's payslip wowed South Africans. Images: Monty Rakusen / Getty Images, @lifereset_za / TikTok

Many jobs leave people astonished with their massive salaries, from people in the tech industry to niche specialists in unexpected fields. Recently, a mechanical engineer's salary did just that, sparking widespread disbelief among online users.

Mechanical engineer's earnings

Boni, from the TikTok account Lifereset with Boni, uploaded a video on the social media platform showing interested TikTokkers what a mechanical engineer with a Government Certificate of Competency (GCC) and three years of experience took home every month.

The content creator looked at two payslips: one without a bonus and the other with.

Regarding the former, the anonymous professional earned over R92 000 after deductions, which amounted to over R65 000.

Looking at the payslip with the bonus, every three months, the mechanical engineer is said to receive an incentive bonus of R222 919.02 with a net pay of over R214 000.

Take a look at the earnings in the TikTok video below:

The average salary of a mechanical engineer

According to the information hub Payscale, the average earnings of a mechanical engineer per annum in South Africa is R356 239.

Mechanical engineers are trained to identifyfy deficiencies in mechanical processes and develop improvements. Image: John Fedele

What do mechanical engineers do?

The job search engine Indeed explains that mechanical engineers design, build and test various mechanical devices, ensuring the mechanical systems operate safely and efficiently.

Mechanical engineer's payslip stuns SA

The viral video of the payslip had many local social media users heading to the comment section to express their surprise after seeing the massive salary on their For You Pages.

A stunned @spheceehlee said with a laugh:

"His tax deductions are someone’s salary."

@bhutiozipholele pointed out:

"So if they get paid the incentive bonus every three months, they make a bonus of almost R1 million. Hayi, angeke, guys. Let's go back to school."

@mothusimazwi told the online community:

"Eish, I have started with this subject. God be with me. It's not easy."

@picky_foody wrote in the comment section:

"These are the jobs they should teach us at school."

@ramakotaa said to the public:

"Three years experience? Clearly, we need to go into mechanical engineering at this point."

A proud @neoramakau5150 stated:

"The reason I'm pursuing this qualification."

