A social media post revealing a private school teacher's salary in SA

This sparked widespread debate about the disparities between private and government school educators in South Africa

Former teacher Nomvula Molema spoke to Briefly News and highlighted that while private schools may offer higher salaries, government schools provide more long-term benefits like pensions and job security

The post left many South Africans questioning the fairness of pay in the education sector

A post showcasing a private school teacher's payslip sparked debate over salary disparities between private and government school educators in South Africa. Image: Stock and Alexander Joe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

There is an ongoing discussion about teacher salaries in South Africa, particularly the significant differences between private and government school educators.

The post, shared by user @lifereset_za, featured a payslip from a private school teacher, revealing a monthly salary that left many peeps in disbelief.

Private schools versus public schools

In her post, @lifereset_za noted that while the salary was substantial, she believed that government school teachers were generally paid more.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She emphasised that not all private school teachers receive such high salaries, suggesting that this payslip might be an outlier rather than the norm.

The video quickly garnered attention, with many South Africans sharing their thoughts on the matter:

Teacher salary disparities

Former teacher Nomvula Molema provided valuable insights into the ongoing debate about the disparities between private and government school teacher salaries in South Africa.

With over 20 years of experience in both sectors, Molema shared her perspective on why these differences exist and the broader implications for the education system.

"Salary disparities between private and government school teachers are not new."

"In many cases, private schools offer competitive salaries to attract top talent, particularly in affluent areas where parents are willing to pay high tuition fees. However, these salaries can vary greatly depending on the school's resources, location, and reputation."

Mokoena pointed out that while some private school teachers may earn more than their counterparts in government schools, this is not the norm.

"In smaller, less established private schools, salaries can be quite modest, and in some cases, even lower than what government teachers earn. It's essential to understand that private school pay is not universally high; it can range from very low to exceptionally high, depending on various factors."

Mzansi is torn over the salary difference

One user, @Philah, highlighted the demanding work hours at private schools, stating:

"Working at private can be depressing, aybo ungena ngo 7 uphume o 6 ntamabama😭 only to get 20k," [You could start working around 7am and leave at 6pm only to get 20k.]

@Clive012 questioned the figure displayed on the payslip, asking:

"Is that 100k per month?"

@Philisiwe Ngwenya seemed curious about the school where such a salary was offered, asking:

"😩yini igama leleskolo sis Boni?" [What's the name of the school, sister Boni?]

The conversation also shifted to the benefits of working in government schools, with several users pointing out the advantages of government employment. @KarelKraai commented:

"I would teach at a government school any day. Not only the pay. But long-term benefits like GEPF. GEPF is unmatched when it comes to pensions. You get a pension until the day you pass away."

@Tersia Leggott echoed this sentiment, mentioning:

"Government schools have more benefits. Great medical aid and housing allowance."

Woman unveils private school teacher's payslip on TikTok

Briefly News reported that a woman took to social media to reveal the payslip of a private school educator in Cape Town, and Mzansi was in shock.

The video gained a considerable online attraction, gathering many views and thousands of likes and comments.

South Africans could not believe their eyes as they rushed to the comments section for more information.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News