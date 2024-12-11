One young hun showed off how her mom stores meat in a video making rounds online, leaving peeps with mixed emotions

The clip sparked massive traction on social media, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens reacted as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, while some laughed it off

A lady took South Africans by storm after she showed off how her mommy dearest stores her meat.

A lady showed off how her mother stores meat in a TikTok video. Image: Ivan Pantic and Guido Mieth

Source: Getty Images

Woman shows how her mom stores meat in Shein bags

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @zanda_jantjie, gave viewers a glimpse into her life, leaving people with mixed reactions.

In the video, the lady's mother stores her meat in Shein's plastic bags, which sparked a massive buzz among social media users. While taking to her TikTok caption, @zanda_jantjie simply said the following:

"No one, my black mom."

The footage went on to become a hit on the video platform, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts with mixed feelings

The online community responded to the video with mixed emotions as they flooded the comments section to express their thoughts.

Niki.Sambo said:

"This is why I don't eat at anybody's house, this isn't cool."

I amladyn added:

"This is the true definition of recycling. People just like to overthink and act better than others. There is literally nothing wrong with this."

Slk shared:

"My mom, too; you will find drumsticks from Markhams in the fridge."

Veronica wrote:

"I did that, and hubby was like, SHEIN is selling meat these days."

Nokuzola Zoh could relate:

"I'm that black mom."

Danielle commented:

"You can’t put food in any plastic. Most plastic is made out of waste."

