One lady was left heartbroken over her Carol Boyes fruit bowl, and she took to social media to show it off

The video of the hun gathered loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section to share their thoughts

A South African woman was devastated by her Carol Boyes fruit bowl, which she had paid a hefty sum of money for.

A woman showed off her R10k Carol Boyes fruit bowl that broke in a TikTok video. Image:@mamarori316

Source: TikTok

Broken R10k Carol Boyes fruit bowl

The lady under the TikTok handle @mamarori316 shared with her viewers how her Carol Boyes fruit bowl broke, leaving her in tears. The woman revealed that she paid about R10k for her fruit bowl.

@mamarori316 went on to become a hit on TikTok, sparking a wave of online reactions among social media users. Within a few hours of its publication, the footage generated many views and thousands of likes and comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi feels for the woman

The online community reacted to the clip, flocking to the comments section to express their concerns, while some shared their thoughts.

Kaybee Mahabe said:

"I would cry, and the whole of JHB would be at a standstill. I’m so sorry, mama. I cried when my sister broke my glass."

MissE( Rich Aunt) shared:

"So sorry, dear, I can feel your pain I cried for my double wall mug."

User added:

"But you can replace the glass bowl. It won't be that pricey. The deal ke sculpture."

KF wrote:

"Yohhhh, sorry dear. That bowl is loose. I put double-sided tape."

Thabiso_makhafola commented:

"I’m crying with you, so sorry dear."

Kgadi expressed:

"The problem is thinking that other people are poor like us."

LungiM simply said

"Askies ....the replacement bowl is R2000 at Carrol Boyes."

3 Impressive homes showcased in South Africa

A proud man flexed how his home had improved, and people were amazed by the transformation.

The hun can be seen holding a flower bouquet along with keys as she flexes her space with pride.

A young woman showed off her big house, which was unfinished, but she had already moved it.

Source: Briefly News