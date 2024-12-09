Global site navigation

“She Just Gave Me Courage”: Mom Puts Cashier To Work Paying With Coins at a Store, SA’s Entertained
by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A woman gave many ladies courage after showing that money has the same value, whether in coins or notes
  • The lady was captured by her daughter paying for items, and her video was shared on TikTok by her younster
  • Many social media users found the clip hilarious, praising the mom for teaching them to be brave

Social media users thanks a lady for sharing a video of her mom on TikTok
A lady entertained social media users after sharing a video of her mom paying with coins at a shop. Image: @mafuze.zee
We have reached the end of 2024, and many people who have been saving, whether in coins or notes, are reaping the rewards of their discipline throughout the year.

A young lady went shopping with her mom and captured her, making the cashier work extra hard after she came with some of the money she had been saving. The daughter shared the clip on her TikTok account under her user handle @mafuze.zee, receiving over 88K views.

The mom and her daughters go on a shopping spree

The mom stands at the till with her two daughters in the clip. The cashier counts R5 coins from a large handbag full of coins carried by the mom, who also helps her with the counting process.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the mom for her bravery

After the clip was posted on the video streaming platform, many social media users shared how much courage the mama had given them, as they would have felt embarrassed counting coins in front of many people.

User @Ntse_ntse shared:

"It's because they are short with change (coins). It's going to help them other days and after all, it's money💁"

User @Muhle_Nwa-Rich commented:

"She just gave me courage, I have a box full of bronze coins."

User @olwethu.oman added:

"No way, Mom😭😭."

User @Lesego said:

"Your mom is my spirit animal."

User @black barbie shared:

"I'm at the age where NOTHING embarrasses me 😂. I'd do this with zero shame (I'm 20😭)."

