A TikTok user showed off her first attempt at saving money, and SA was wowed.

A lady had SA peeps impressed after showing off what she achieved in her first money-saving attempt.

The post was shared on the hun's TilTok account under the user handle @cooper_nana, reaching 153K views, 10K likes and almost 100 comments.

The woman flaunts her savings

The video shows a silver tin that has been cut open, filled with many R5 coins. The rest of the money is in R200 and three R100 notes.

Watch the video below:

The lady receives love and compliments from Mzansi peeps

After seeing the clip, social media users praised the lady for showing that saving money was possible if one had a goal. Some shared amusing jokes insinuating that she was now rich, while others were interested in knowing the total amount.

User @euan_2008 joked:

"First thing, buy a car."

User @s i h l e added:

"I thought we save only coins R200😳 clearly I didn’t get the assignment 😂😭.""

User @Analyse Kensington said:

"I wish the bank can just block Eber Eats from my card 😭😭😭."

User @lerato detailed:

"🥰🥰🥰I started saving the money last year in January. You know what I just put the tombstone for my mom and my sister."

User @starboyyy said:

"In this economy, ke sana, explain🤣🤣?"

User @Shiloh/Jossie asked:

"When you done counting, can you tell me how much it is pls."

