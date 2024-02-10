A woman used her piggy bank to collect coins over some time, and it proved to be worth the effort

The lady posted a TikTok video where she was counting how much she was able to save

People on TikTok were floored after seeing the amount of coins that she had stashed away

A woman left people impressed with her savings. The TikTokker made sure to collect her coins, and it paid off.

The video showing the woman revealing her loot was viral. Many people commented that they impressed woman's saving tactics.

Woman opens piggy bank in TikTok video

A lady on TikTok @nwabbaloyi showed people that she was able to save a lot of money by putting coins to the side. In a video, she opened the container and poured out packets of coins

Watch the video below:

SA applauds coin-saving method

Netizens raved that the woman was using a genius idea. Others in the comments are tested on how much they saved after putting coins aside.

Read people's comments below:

Princess_mp13 D joked:

"Now why does this looks like Fidelity?"

Maliyavuma applauded:

"So proud of you honey. Keep up the good work."

akhonaputuma said:

"Please change it to notes at a supermarket or KFC. I saw someone saved R3700 from saving R5 and bank charges was R350."

Azola Qamka wrote:

"How much?"

NwaBbaloyi · Creator replied:

"R12 640."

user4974090064083 asked::

"OMG how do you do it please tell me how to discipline myself."

NwaBbaloyi the creator replied:

"Lol I just do anything I put my mind to."

Boohle added:

"Sana my step brother stole my R5."

Bubu commented:

"Then the bank takes 60perc of that nxaarg."

Man's 2023 savings in plastic bottle stuns Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that one guy proved what a year of diligent saving can turn coins into. The savvy man flexed his savings for 2023 in a captivating TikTok video.

The clip, posted on Sunday by @ndumiso_m, amassed 554,000 views. The man is seen shaking a plastic bottle to free the money stuffed inside.

South Africans couldn't help but be impressed with the amount of money in the bottle. Envy quickly became an inspiration as netizens were motivated to start their savings journeys.

