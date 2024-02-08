A TikTokker showed others that saving money in cash is worth it, even with a simple method

The lady had a piggy bank where she put notes of money, and the time came to see the fruits of her labour

Viewers on TikTok were motivated by the financially savvy creator's final loot in a TikTok video that went viral

A woman showed an online user how much she saved. She had a piggy bank where she put away extra money.

A TikTok video shows a woman who opened her piggy bank and counted her savings. Image @rosereemagidimisa

Source: UGC

Many people were fascinated by the money-saving video received more than 20,000 likes. Hundreds of netizens commented on the video, inspired to start saving.

Woman opens 2023 savings

A creator, @rosereemagidimisa, in a TikTok video, revealed how much she saved after starting in March 2023. She used a piggy bank to stash her extra cash.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The lady opened a piggy bank that was filled with notes of money. She counted everything into the total came to R19,000. Watch the video of her opening the piggy bank below:

TikTok users inspired by piggy bank

Peeps commented that the woman was financially savvy. The woman demonstrated how useful piggy banks are for adults. Netizens were impressed that she saved thousands in a year.

amRaps asked:

"How long was the savings and how much do is you achieve?"

rosereemagidimisa, the creator replied:

"From March 2023, R19k."

Portia Lisene commented:

"I thought we agreed to save ama R2."

Mbavhi wrote:

"It can never be me with two kids and buying bread every day."

priviledgempala added:

"To us gamblers, it will never be us shem ngenxa ye voucher."

MathibeliDimpho admitted:

"I’m too broke to throw a hundred rand in a money boxI’ll need it three days after throwing it in there."

Smart woman's R4K savings hack excites Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that with heightened inflation, the need to save is an important act, especially with the uncertainty in the world. And with the new year, many South Africans experience a long January following the festive season. One lady has the solution for next year.

The TikTokker posted the video showing a bottle covered in tape as she cuts it open to look at her savings, a plethora of notes and coins adding up to about R4 400.

People commented en mass, with many users discussing the difficulty of saving in an increasingly expensive world and commending the woman for her dedication.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News