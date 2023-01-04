One gent showed people how they can save in a way that does not include putting money in the bank

The Twitter user shared that Cashbuild has a saving option and people can put away whatever little they have

Online Twitter users were surprised to see that the construction shop has a saving option while others slandered the strategy

One guy tweeted information that was useful for some people. The man said that Cashbuild has an option that allows people to put aside any amount that they have to spare.

One man wanted people to know that it is possible to save using the Cashbuild store directly. Image:Twitter/ @lebzit/Getty Images/damircudic

People were left curious after he shared a picture of his card from the construction shop. Netizens were amazed that they had the option and wanted more information.

Man educates tweeps about saving option

One man @Lebzit took to Twitter to show people that he had a card to save money from Cashbuild. People had questions s about the card the guy posted and the man explained how it works in another tweet. He said that the business allows people to put aside whatever amount they have on the card. All that is needed to apply for the account is an ID, bank statement and payslip.

Some people were impressed by his explanation but others mentioned the saving idea does not include interest or account for inflation. Others said they used the card before and agreed that it is a must-have.

@KgosiKevin commented:

"We need to be honest about Cashbuild and their prices. I like their initiative but the material in that shop is super expensive.

@LeratoVNdlovu commented:

"A must-have.. I got mine two years ago and it helped me save up for a building project I always wanted to do."

@apsa_songongo commented:

"Great idea but the card does not factor in inflation."

@ElleLiraGobeni commented:

"All the best my guy.. Ungabahoyi aba bashwaqayo [Dont pay the negative people any mind] because I’m sure you tried saving on your own and it didn’t work out.. so this is your next available option."

WonderMahlobo commented:

"This is the most useless card. I tried it once and realized how useless it is. Firstly, no interest and secondly, all of their building materials keep getting more expensive with each year passing. It's actually a scam."

