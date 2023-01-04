Woolworths is trending for the wrong reasons as many people discuss how expensive the supermarket is getting over time

An online user sparked the backlash after writing a tweet directed at the brand complaining about prices

Peeps joined in and had pictures to prove that the retail company hikes up its prices regularly which riled up other tweeps

Woolworths has unhappy customers thanks to its price range for products. People reacted to a man's tweet where he was complaining about how the supermarket chain seems to constantly adjust its prices to be higher.

Woolworths is in hot water with customers as people have started noticing that their prices increase weekly. Image: Jeffrey Greenberg

Online users compared Woolworths to other supermarkets such as Checkers and said the former is much more expensive. Many people flooded the comment section which specific food items that people said were too much.

Woolworths trends as South Africans complain about prices

Woolworths left South Africans complaining about their high prices. One man, @NicoPanagio, got a lot of reactions after claiming that Woolworths increases its prices each week. The tweep said Woolies could get fewer returning customers and some peeps rallied behind him on the tweet.

People shared screenshots of some of their favourite products to complain that their prices went up. Some netizens vowed that they would stop shopping at the supermarket chain while others insisted people should shop where they can afford to.

@Nhlanzeko_k commented:

"The consumers are not happy."

chiedzawith2ds commented:

"I can't believe y'all were actually convinced Woolworths was affordable. There's no reason normal people should be shopping there. If you wanna be bougie, don't complain when it's costly."

@AeonianSage commented:

"I've been buying from Checkers for most of 2022, and decided to try Woolies again in December. A small set of groceries in a basket that cost R200 maybe R250, were now almost R500 for the same type of items. Cheers, I'll stick to Checkers going forward."

@Billy_coder commented:

"They are now ridiculously expensive. The cake that was R149 not long ago, now it’s R209."

@Ms_khumoetsileM commented:

"You guys need to stop. The price of milk is also insane."

@T_bird_6 commented:

"Lets not forget how the CUSTOMER is forced to not use plastic, when almost every woolies product is packaged in PLASTIC! 'Environmentalists' extorting customers."

