A lucky shopper celebrated winning big from one of SA's biggest supermarket chains, Woolworths

The online user proudly displayed how she got most of her festive season groceries covered after grabbing them in 60 Seconds

Netizens commented on the post after seeing how much she was able to collect and it was worth well over R2 000

A winning lady was ecstatic after getting Woolworths groceries for free. The supermarket chain allowed people to get as much as they could in just one minute.

A woman had a Woolworth's trolley dash and showed peeps what she got to online users. Image: @msmabala

Source: Twitter

One customer who was lucky enough to get a chance made sure she got everything necessary for December. Netizens were impressed by how she managed to get a lot a variety of products

Woman celebrates winning grocery shopping spree

@MsMabala, a tweep, said that she had 60 seconds to race around Woolworths and get as much as she could. The lady was able to gather items worth R2 906.87 and she showed off her win in a post.

The winner also posted videos showing exatcly what she was able to get which included meat for the festive season, snacks and other household food items.

People were impressed and said they wished they could have a trolley dash too. Others gave her a glowing review for what she chose to get during the 60 seconds.

@SIBONGIS3NI_T commented:

"It's loadshedding stage 6, where you gonna store the meat?"

@sunny_hadebe commented:

"My mind would stop, I’d grab stupid stuff like speckled eggs or something."

@Tshepo_Madlala commented:

"Ncoh... that's so beautiful. Hope you had at least half of the things you needed."

@Andilile_23 commented:

"No you did well shem."

@haaiboM commented:

"Wow, you did more than two aisles! In panick mode I was going to do the meat fridge and soap aisle only."

