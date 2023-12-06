One woman opened the tin of savings she had after a while and realised that she collected a large sum of cash

The TikTok video of all the cash that she had left people curious about exactly how much she put aside

Online users were eager to know how much she counted, and many had wild guesses about her savings

A woman made a TikTok video opening her piggy bank. The lady looked like she saved an impressive amount of money.

A TikTok video shows a woman who saved thousands with her piggy bank, and many were inspired. Image: @leratorefiloe

Source: TikTok

There were thousands of likes on the video showing the woman's bounty. Many commented, curious to know how she was able to do it.

Woman opens piggy bank full of money

A TikTokker @leratorefiloe posted a video of herself opening her tin full of cash savings. The lady counted it, and she had saved R52 000, not including coins

Watch the clip below:

SA amazed by woman's savings

People applauded the woman for saving so much. Netizens initially guessed outrageous amounts after seeing how much was in the tin.

Mkhulu Mahlalehlathini exclaimed:

"Tjo that looks like 100k how much is there babe good jo."

Lerato_M · Creator replied:

"R52k excluding coins."

ZeeVee said:

"I’m starting in January, for real this time."

Zanele Sangweni6 commented:

"I saved only R40."

CareBear16 said:

"I tried my best this year I saved R450."

Mpho Stephen Kwele was excited:

"I saved R300 every Friday since 1st week of January ,can't wait to open my can."

Robz joked:

"I'd be so scared to count it outside."

Mzansi amazed by woman's saving method

A TikTokker showed people how to save thousands in a year. The lady posted her template to follow for anyone looking to save cash.

Proud man saved R24k in Minion piggy bank

Briefly News previously reported that one Mzansi man learnt the power of small and consistent savings and managed to collect a whopping R24k in 2022 alone. People are now adding piggy banks to their Christmas lists.

While saving is important, it is not at the top of the priority list in most third-world households. Many South African people do not know how to save and could learn something from our guy here.

Facebook user Kwanele Chef Mbatha shared a picture of himself counting his 2022 savings from his Minion piggy bank. Having saved just R5k in R5 coins the previous year, he knew he could make magic the next… and he did!

