A woman showed people a huge sacrifice she made to save money after living in the city and paying rent

The lady posted a TikTok video showing people that she downgraded her life in an effort to save her coins

The viral video of her new living situation left others motivated, and many others admitted they did the same

A woman in a TikTok video showed people where she lives. The lady posted about her new home, hoping to inspire others.

A woman in a TikTok video showed her shack after giving up her flat. Image: @mikusomnzini

Online users were fascinated by the video showing the inside of her house. Hundreds of people commented, raving about her life.

Woman shares new living space

A TikTok by @mikusomzini showed people that she moved out of a flat where she was paying rent. Instead, she moved into a shack and told people they should not be scared to downgrade. Watch the video below:

SA applauds homemaker's TikTok video

People thought the woman made a wise decision by leaving her flat to save money. Netizens were raving about her living space, and others could relate.

Read the comments below:

Nozipho Minenhle Phewa commented:

"Moved out ema flatin last year May and rented eKasi I'm currently in the process of buying a stand iyaphela imali lapha emadolobheni."

user2731767518495 said:

"I'm in the same situation but I left home for my own sanity with my kids.im renting now but also bought land in waiting for the next step now."

Lindelani Ka Phewa wrote:

"Having your own place is an upgrade dadewethu,ngiyakubongela.."

user49165422191481 added:

"For me it's an upgrade. Isinqumo esihle, u got your own space now. All the best my sister."

Nosie

"I wanna know ...can you do a diy short video of how to put that segment or what ever to putting on the wall ...ive been wanting to know what is that you."

NieLiyana gushed:

"Yinhle ndawo yakho."

Lady returns car out of necessity

In a related story, a woman who wasn't able to keep up with her bills. The lady posted a video about how she had to take a step back.

The woman had a luxury car that she had to let go of. Many people were fascinated by how she handled it.

Woman prioritises financial freedom over luxury

Briefly News previously reported that in the trying times we live in, it is no surprise that many South Africans are doing all they can to tighten their belts and cut back on expenses.

One South African woman, @kay_radebe_, shared how she had to downgrade her lifestyle and let go of her beautiful Audi after changing careers.

Downgrading your lifestyle means making a conscious decision to reduce your expenses and live more simply.

