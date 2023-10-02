A woman from the Eastern Cape shared a video on TikTok of her dream house that she built from the ground up and has finally painted

The video shows the front view of her double-storey mansion, built in the village she grew up in

Mzansi peeps flooded the comment section with messages of congratulations and tips on how to improve the space

A woman from the Eastern Cape shared a video of finally painting her house. Images: @mamadee777

Source: TikTok

A woman from the Eastern Cape shared a video on TikTok of her house finally being painted in her village.

Woman flexes painted mansion

TikTok user @mamadee777 shared a video of her house finally being painted after months of building her dream house in the village. In the post, the she shared how grateful she is that the painting job is done.

It's been reported that the house cost R1.5 million to build and people are intrigued by her choice to build in a rural area. The lady, who lives overseas, wanted to build a home that she feels most comfortable with.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to village mansion

People throughout the country have been reacting to the woman's creation in her home village. Many users were impressed by how beautiful the house looks.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Tiger Buddy Teddy shared:

"Please hire me next time for painting and electricals."

@Nosange mpho Mlungwana praised:

"Congratulations, Mama."

@Ben said:

"Blessings on blessings."

@MsPanda_70 shared:

"This is too nice, I can't imagine how peaceful it is and the fresh air."

@Sno commented:

"It’s giving 'Notebook' the movie."

@Motso_on_Purpose applauded:

"I've been following the progress on YouTube, so inspiring. It's beautiful."

@LungzaG said:

"What a beautiful home, congratulations."

Gorgeous rural Nkandla mansion stuns South Africans

