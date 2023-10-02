A house in KwaZulu-Natal left South Africans speechless because of its size

The mansion was built in Nkandla, and it takes up a lot of space because it has a lot of buildings in the yard

Netizens gave their thoughts on the house and the TikTok video, including the cameraman’s shooting abilities

South Africans are floored and amazed by a mansion in Nkandla. The video shows the sprawling mansion surrounded by many homes in one yard, and netizens are impressed by its beauty and sheer size.

Nkandla mansion leaves people breathless in TikTok post

@thobaumjkdt posted the TikTok video of the house. He pointed out in the comment section that he was sitting in the back of a bakkie when they drove past the magnificent house.

Indeed, it looks like a king may live in it. The beautiful rural mansion occupies a substantial piece of land, and it seems like a modern complex of houses, even though those who know the place are certain that it belongs to only one person. Watch the video here:

Netizens share thoughts on Nkandla mansion

Netizens had a lot to say about the beautiful home.

Gatsheni_sir knows who built the house.

“It’s my uncle’s company, Ogatsheni Architectural Design, that built that house.”

Siphesihle Kwanele Nzama knows him, too.

“He teaches at my school.”

@lihle02 laughed.

“Then you will find those who say they will never live in the rural areas and prefer to stay in KwaMashu.”

NM_NTULI took shots.

“Next thing you know, they’ll say that this is in Limpopo.”

Gift was impressed.

“Rural areas are developing.”

Breezy wrote:

“ANC member this one.”

Some aimed the cameraman’s skills.

Phtuhini was one of them.

“Next time, forget about recording and just look at the place.”

He responded:

“I was in a bakkie, and it was travelling fast.”

Sthembiso remarked:

“You won’t find a person who bewitches here. You find that such people have a monkey only to scare the neighbours away.”

Junior Khanyile commented:

“This is the dream: two wives, 10 kids, 100 cows.”

Man flexes mansion in TikTok video

