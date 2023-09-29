A KwaZulu-Natal woman found her child in the presence of an ostrich, a cow and a goat

As if that wasn’t wild enough, the little angel was feeding two of the animals

Netizens pointed out that this case is not helping them defend against the Western view that Africans have wild animals as pets

South Africans are wondering why a woman from KwaZulu-Natal has a goat, a cow and an ostrich in her home. Image: @melikhayalinda.ndlozi

Source: TikTok

A Nongoma child in KwaZulu-Natal left his mother puzzled when he was found in the presence of a cow, an ostrich and a goat. What made it more bizarre was that he was trying to feed the animals.

The child tries to feed an ostrich, goat and cow in video

@melikhayalinda.ndlozi posted the video in a TikTok video. In the clip, the perplexed mother is found interrogating her toddler. The child innocently stands in between an ox and an ostrich, with a goat bleating in the distance. The mother asks him what he's up to and if he knows the creatures in his presence. Watch the video here:

South Africans have questions

Netizens had their fair share of opinions on the odd situation of the toddler and the animals.

Luyanda Ndlovu said:

“I see the cow and the goat neh, but who randomly has an ostrich in the villages?”

El Commandante En Jefe added:

“When you bring your phone into a dream.”

Nthabiseng joked:

“This video doesn’t help our case against Americans.”

Hloni07 was defensive.

“Americans, we can explain."

Nijavane had an explanation.

“The cow looks like it’s saying, ‘I’m going for a little nap. Ostrich, keep him occupied.' ”

Tokyo’s Revenge wanted to know:

“What in the Animal Farm is happening here?”

Theblackelton asked:

“Why do you have an ostrich in your yard?”

Zinzy made an observation.

“Now I understand why most Americans have that mentality.”

Ngoako was defeated.

“At this point, we can’t beat the allegations.”

Nep and Fourteen was conflicted.

“This video can’t reach America, please. They’ll say that they were right.”

Elephant wanders into holiday home in TikTok video

Briefly News reported on an elephant walking into a family’s holiday home in a similar article.

The animal stood with its head in the doorway for almost an hour. It took much effort and convincing to chase the beast away without incident.

Source: Briefly News