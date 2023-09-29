A Tshwane man drew South Africans’ sympathy when he posted a video of himself eating pap and spice with bread

The fellow’s Tiktok video showed him putting Six Gun Spice on brown bread with pap for a meal

Netizens asked him if he was alright and if he wanted to cry

A man solicited pity from netizens when he ate a sandwich made from pap and Six Gun Spice. Image: @clifford_mosoma

Source: TikTok

A man from Pretoria raised eyebrows when he made an unlikely sandwich. He made a pap and Six Gun Spice sarmie that had netizens convinced that something is wrong in his life.

Man makes Six Gun and pap sandwich in TikTok video

@clifford_mosoma’s TikTok video shows how he made the weird sandwich. His profile shows that he is a gent with a bizarre taste for food and a desire for seemingly unsavoury combinations.

The fellow starts by putting pap on dry brown bread. He then sprinkles Six Gun on the pap before closing it to make a sandwich. South Africans familiar with Six Gun Spice know it's synonymous with people who do not know their way around the kitchen. This man joins the likes of university students who eat weird things to survive. Or trend. Who knows.

Watch the video:

South Africans react to sandwich

Netizens are sure that a screw or two is loose in his head.

Nons said:

“Some madness and badness equals constipation.”

IronicAngel wrote:

“This is next-level poverty.”

Dave Van Boren remarked:

“Bro is holding back tears.”

Queen Fangirl remarked:

“In this situation, gatekeeping this recipe isn’t an option. It’s necessary.”

Kundiii_e was amazed.

“Release those tears.”

Sal asked:

“Chomi, are you okay?!”

Mo_tt wanted to say:

“You look unhappy.”

Ndele observed:

“This should be illegal.”

Wande.B was dead.

“Tshomi, you want to cry.”

Abila wanted to know:

“Why not eat the bread alone? You a savage.”

Unathi3758 offered comfort:

“Are you okay? You can tell us anything.”

UJ student eats rice with peanut butter and oil in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a University of Johannesburg student posted a weird food combination.

The gentleman recorded himself eating rice with peanut butter and cooking oil. Netizens laughed at the struggles of the life of a varsity student.

Source: Briefly News