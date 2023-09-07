A varsity campus resident's ability to survive res hardships has been put to the test

The creative young man stunned people when he mixed rice with peanut butter and cooking oil

While many found it funny, one netizen encouraged him and told him that because of that experience he would go far in life

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

A UJ student had people thinking he was pregnant with what he was eating. Image: @future_sebego

Source: TikTok

A University of Johannesburg student's res survival skills have been rated top-notch after he trended for his weird dish.

He revealed to netizens that when the going gets tough, he mixes rice with cooking oil, beef stock and peanut butter.

He joked that he was not pregnant, and South Africans joked that he should expect a girl.

University student eats rice and peanut butter

@future_sebego's hilarious TikTok video entertained people, especially those who understand the struggles of res life. He prepares his meal by mixing rice with cooking oil, spice and beef stock. He then adds a spoonful of peanut butter to the mix. In his caption, he clarifies that he is not pregnant.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

University students are known to develop unique dishes to survive their tenure. One student even went to the extent of raiding her home's grocery supply to survive life at university. Watch the video here:

South Africans poke fun at man's res food

Netizens joined in the fun and roasted his bizarre food-prepping skills.

Uswe3349082061600 remarked:

“Hai, this is not res life. Anyway, congratulations. It’s a girl.”

@Queenk123 disagreed.

“Nah, you are pregnant.”

Camilla advised:

“You could’ve fried these things with the rice, and it would taste better.”

Emmie understood the struggle.

“Me watching this while eating oats with Go Slo’s.”

Mic.bonganii knows this dish.

“I once had rice and soup made from Knorrox beef cubes. I just melted that thing in water.”

Delulu made a suggestion.

“Next time try it with Aromat alone. It’s bussin, I promise.”

Tshepo Moloko laughed.

“Ai, the peanut butter was unnecessary.”

Dolly Nthabiseng othandwayo wrote:

“It’s not for the weak. I once did my laundry with pine gel.”

Johnwilliamsongo knows how it feels like.

“People think you’re capping, but I went through this. My stomach was hurting, man. Now I’m rich. Keep working.”

Student makes pie with toaster and kettle

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a university student made meat pie using a kettle and a toasted sandwich machine.

The video shows her cutting vegetables, nixing them together and putting them in the kettle to boil. She then makes the dough and cooks the mince in the toaster before eating her dish.

Netizens were just amazed and were excited to see more of the same.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News