A lion attacked the front of a bakkie in a TikTok video, which terrified the recorder and the driver

The incident happened in Limpopo and the lion made mincemeat of the bakkie

Netizens, while nervous about the clip, were also entertained by the comments flying in the section

South Africans made fun of a video where a lion bit off the front bumper of a bakkie in Limpopo. Image: @blancherossouwventer

Source: TikTok

A lion in a Limpopo game reserve felt like a bakkie was its enemy, so it bit the front bumper, demolishing the car in the front. Netizens were terrified while at the same time making jokes that the cat was not a fan of the bakkie’s brand.

Lion attacks bakkie in TikTok video

@blancherossouwventer posted the video on her TikTok account. The clip shows the hair-raising and unpleasant interaction between the king of the jungle and the unfortunate bakkie driver. The lion sinks its teeth into the front bumper of the bakkie and tears it off effortlessly while the driver tries to find a way out of the sticky situation.

He drives forwards and backwards and the lion keeps charging at the bakkie, occasionally trying to take a bite out of the vehicle. At the end of the video, the man shows how badly damaged his car was. At least nothing happened to him, hey. Watch the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans comment on lion post

Netizens were terrified at the entire ordeal and, at the same time, were amused by the car’s weakness.

Marco Bosch said:

“For the Americans, this was in someone’s backyard.”

Arthur Adams195 asked:

“I'd like to know what he wrote on his insurance claim.”

Nadia Overheu Du Toi decided to have a bit of fun.

“For the people in Europe, this was in my neighbour’s yard. He was on his way to Starbucks.”

Adrian wanted to know:

“Am I the only one cheering for the lion?”

LuckyKhan wrote:

“It’s very frightening. That lion can break your window with his weight. I’m pleased you got out safely. Poor bakkie.”

Rojuan Thomas405 added:

“He only knows Toyota and Ford bakkies.”

User4298793321317:

“GWM. I’m shocked there is anything left.”

Elephant jumps into pool to save calf in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an elephant jumped into a pool and almost attacked two men in Botswana.

The elephant’s calf wandered into the pool and the gents were trying to get it out when its mother came charging into the pool.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News